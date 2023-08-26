What happened to Alfonso Ramos? Suspects arrested in fatal shooting of LA teen

On Saturday, August 12, Alfonso Ramos, 16, was brutally shot to death shortly after 5 pm local time. This Thursday, police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man named Michael Monarrez in connection to Ramos' death.

However, Monarrez wasn't arrested only in connection to Ramos' death. He was also suspected to be linked to the death of a 45-year-old man named Fermin Ruelas, which happened on August 17. Authorities found out that Ruelas had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been launched by Alfono's mother, Crystal, to provide financial assistance to the Ramos family.

Alfonso Ramos was allegedly shot dead by two suspects, who were recently arrested by the police

On August 12, 2023, Alfonso Ramos was allegedly shot while he was working at Evergreen Parks Recreation Center, which is in the 2800 block of East Second Street. Finally, on August 24, authorities announced that they have arrested two suspects, including one juvenile, in connection to Alfonso Ramos' death.

In a statement released by several news outlets, the victim's mother said:

"I'm happy they got them. I'm happy they did. I'm just not happy it's a child doing this to another child. It hurts. I really does. No mother, no parent, should bury their own child."

LAPD revealed that while Ramos was working at the recreation center when the pair approached him, assaulted him, and finally shot him dead. Monarrez and the juvenile had allegedly fled the scene in a gray vehicle. LAPD further elaborated that the investigation led them to identify the two suspects.

"The subsequent investigation led to the identification of two suspects."

Aside from that, LAPD and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Ruelas had died on the scene. While the juvenile faces charges related to Ramos' death, the adult has been charged with the deaths of both Ramos and Ruelas.

Additionally, police revealed that another shooting had taken place that involved one of the suspects from August 12 shooting. The second shooting took place on August 17, and the victim has been identified as Fermin Ruelas.

"On Aug. 17, 2023, at approximately 10 a.m., Hollenbeck Area uniformed officers responded to the 500 block of Lorena Street for a shooting investigation."

They further stated:

"When the officers arrived they discovered a victim, identified as Fermin Ruelas, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."

Ramos' mother launched a GoFundMe page after his tragic death

As has been mentioned above, a GoFundMe page has been launched by Ramos' mother, Crystal. The fundraiser aimed at raising $25,000, and has already collected over $9,000. According to the fundraiser post, Ramos "was a loving son, brother, nephew and cousin." It further read:

"Our entire family is devasted by Alfonso's sudden and tragic loss. Though no donation will ever take away the pain we are experiencing, his 4 siblings and I need help to ease a financial burden as we navigate through this tragic loss."

Authorities have urged the public to reach out to them, if they have any information regarding the shootings that killed Ramos and Ruelas. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating both the cases.