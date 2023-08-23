Watch: Video shows the moment Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial fatally shot Eddie Irizarry in Kensington

Philadelphia officer, Mark Dial was accused of shooting 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry on Monday, August 14. The shooting took place while the officer and his unidentified partner were patrolling the 24th Police District at around 12:30 pm on Monday. This was when they found Irizarry speeding and began to follow his vehicle.

Mark Dial initially claimed that the deceased victim was outside the car when he was shot. However, surveillance footage from the attorney representing the victim's family came to light on Tuesday and proved that Irizarry was still inside the car when he was shot.

Trigger warning: This video contains gun violence. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Surveillance footage captures Philadelphia cops dragging the victim's body and placing it in their patrol car

The Police Commissioner announced that the narrative of the officers involved in the shooting changed after the surveillance footage came to light. It was initially stated by Corporal Jasmine Reilly that the victim initially lunged at Mark Dial and the other officer, which prompted them to open fire. However, this claim was dismissed after the footage was released.

"The body-worn camera footage made it very clear what we initially reported was not actually what happened," Outlaw said.

The video revealed that when the police SUV approached the victim's car, there were no sirens or flashing lights. After getting near Eddie Irizarry, one of the officers yelled that he had a knife and asked him to show his hands. While the officer screamed and asked the victim not to move, Dial was seen approaching the driver's side and opening fire. The officers were then seen dragging Irizarry out of his car.

On Friday, the victim's aunt, Zoraida Garcia, spoke to CNN about what the family was going through and said:

"There’s a lot of anger, but also a lot of sadness. They murdered my nephew. If you commit a crime, you deserved to be punished."

The Police Commissioner responded to her comment and stated:

"I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change – and especially when they change in a very public way."

Mark Dial has been suspended

Officer Mark Dial will reportedly be placed on suspension for 30 days. He allegedly did not cooperate with the authorities for an internal investigation and refused to provide a formal statement in connection to the victim's death.

The victim's family attorney, Shaka Johnson stated:

"What about what you just saw could ever be confused as he got out of the car and lunged at police officers? The narrative that he was out (of) the car, lunging at police, didn’t really comport with what our eyes saw from the very beginning."

The victim's aunt further stated that the language barrier between the victim and the cops could have possibly led to the shooting.

The case is currently under investigation and further details are awaited.