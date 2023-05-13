Watch: Intense bodycam footage shows New York police fatally shoot Jamie Feith after she pulled a knife on cops

New York police shot and killed a 34-year-old woman identified as Jamie Feith inside her home on April 29, 2023. The police shot the woman after she pulled a knife on them while they were responding to a domestic dispute in Dutchess County. At the time of the shooting, Feith, her three sons, and her partner were reportedly at their house in Hyde Park, a town nearly two hours north of Manhattan.

Over a week after the incident, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the state Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation released the footage of the shooting. They released the footage in a bid to increase "transparency and strengthen public trust.”

In a press release, Attorney General’s Office said that the video was released in accordance with a directive by Attorney General Letitia James. Releasing the bodycam footage would help strengthen the public's trust while also increasing transparency, the press release said.

Details of Jamie Feith's shooting incident explored

Knife-wielding woman attacks NY State officers before being shot and killed.

Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a state trooper shot and killed her… [She looked crazed] -- WTF?Knife-wielding woman attacks NY State officers before being shot and killed.Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a state trooper shot and killed her… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… [She looked crazed] -- WTF? 🔉Knife-wielding woman attacks NY State officers before being shot and killed.Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a state trooper shot and killed her… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XcAWVFEbvf

Police were reportedly called into 34-year-old Jamie Feith's home, which she shared with her partner and three sons, on April 29, 2023. Officers were responding to a domestic dispute report between Feith and her partner.

The New York Post reported that the authorities who arrived at the home were police officers Joshua Kemlage, Bryan Sweeney, and state Trooper Christopher Miller. The three officers reportedly de-escalated the heated situation between Feith and her partner. However, as the officers continued to speak to Feith, she got hold of a knife and attempted to wield the weapon at the cops.

*potentially disturbing*

“Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a Hyde Park police officer shot and killed her last April, body cam footage released Tuesday […] shows.” *potentially disturbing*“Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a Hyde Park police officer shot and killed her last April, body cam footage released Tuesday […] shows.” #NY*potentially disturbing*“Jamie Feith appeared to draw a knife on police officers responding to a domestic dispute at a home in this Dutchess County town before a Hyde Park police officer shot and killed her last April, body cam footage released Tuesday […] shows.” https://t.co/9UOW5IHK9H

The body cam footage of the incident shows Jamie Feith, armed with a weapon, being escorted out of a room by an officer standing behind her. As they are taking Jamie out of the room, one officer notices a knife in her hand and alerts the others, who wrestle her to the ground.

The video shows the officer with the bodycam moving toward Feith who is restrained on the ground by another officer. The officer then speaks into his radio and asks for additional backup as they had one person at gunpoint.

Shortly after, Jamie Feith manages to get up and approaches the officer who demands that she put the knife down. As Feith proceeds through the kitchen an officer is heard firing of a stun gun, which fails to subdue the suspect.

The tense footage then shows an officer identified as Kemlage wrestling Jamie Feith to the floor while trying to get the knife out of her hand. Meanwhile, gunshots can be fired being fired while this is happening. The video later shows Feith’s partner repeatedly asking the police officers to get off of Jamie.

Jamie Feith was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. However, the incident is currently under investigation.

