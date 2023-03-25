 WATCH: Bodycam footage released as officer fired in police-involved fatal shooting of Timothy McCree Johnson

On February 22, 2023, Washington native Timothy McCree Johnson was fatally shot by an officer near a wooded area outside Tysons Corner Center for allegedly stealing two pairs of sunglasses from a Nordstrom store.

The Fairfax County police officer responsible for the incident was fired on Thursday, March 23, after police released bodycam footage of the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson.

Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions and videos of a violent shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video showed a police officer chasing Johnson on foot after he exited the Nordstrom store through the parking garage and ran across Fashion Boulevard, heading towards what the police described as a "wooded area."

The police officer, who was closely followed by another officer, was then heard yelling "get on the ground" after firing multiple shots. The officer, who was seen lying on the ground, was captured covering the body cam for a split second while calling for assistance on the radio, and then repeatedly saying, “he was reaching” as other officers arrived at the scene.

The officer who shot Timothy McCree Johnson identified by authorities

Timothy McCree Johnson, who was reportedly shot in the chest, succumbed to the injuries after he was shot by a police officer identified as Sgt. Wesley Shifflett. Shifflett was fired after officials who reviewed the video footage determined that the officer used excessive force in the field.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, who announced the dismissal at a press conference, said that Johnson, who was found without any deadly weapons, did not pose an immediate threat when the officer fired shots, killing the victim.

The second officer, who is also accused of discharging his weapon at the scene, was placed on restricted duty as investigators continued to explore the case. As per Fairfax County Local News, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay confirmed the dismissal of the officer in a lengthy statement and said:

“I know Mr Johnson’s family members are still grieving the death of their loved one, and I grieve for them. Understandably they are also demanding answers. I hope the continued progress in this case will bring them a level of assurance that Fairfax County has heard them and is working transparently and with integrity.”

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 Police in Virginia shot and killed a man for allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses from Nordstrom. Police chased Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, into the woods where they opened fire and shot him in the chest.



They killed a man over a pair of sunglasses. Police in Virginia shot and killed a man for allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses from Nordstrom. Police chased Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, into the woods where they opened fire and shot him in the chest.They killed a man over a pair of sunglasses.

Timothy McCree Johnson’s mother, Melissa Johnson, who is pursuing legal action against the officers involved in the shooting, said she was pleased with the department’s decision to dismiss the officer who killed her son, but is still awaiting authorities to announce criminal charges.

“As a parent, my heart is still broken. I feel like I can just breathe a little bit lighter after hearing the announcement today, but we’re still waiting to see exactly what’s going to happen.”

Johnson’s family attorney Carl Crews, who called his death an "execution," echoed Melissa’s statement, noting that they will pursue the case until the people responsible are charged with murder.

