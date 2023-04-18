Watch: Texas teacher Natally Garcia arrested after viral video shows her encouraging student brawls in class 

Natally Garcia, a substitute teacher at Kimbrough Middle School in Mesquite, Texas, was arrested on Monday, April 17, on suspicion of child endangerment after video footage caught her encouraging students as young as 12 to fight each other in class.

Garcia, 24, who was hired as a substitute teacher at Kimbrough Middle School on March 6, was fired on Wednesday, April 12, after shocking footage from inside the classroom caught the accused outlining fight club rules to 12- and 13-year-olds before asking a student to guard the door so that they would not be discovered wrestling each other.

As per NBC News, days after being fired, Natally Garcia was arrested on Monday based on a warrant that listed four counts of child endangerment. Authorities also noted that Garcia’s actions physically threatened the lives of the students.

Details of the video explored as Natally Garcia is charged with child endangerment

The video was exposed by Beatriz Martinez, a parent of a 13-year-old after her daughter surreptitiously recorded the teacher in class. The clip began with Natally Garcia saying “I do not want this on record” before students started to arrange the desks into a ring.

Garcia then asked the students to get rid of their cell phones in a blatant attempt to avoid being filmed as she encouraged them to fight in class. The 24-year-old then directed a student to guard the door so they wouldn't be discovered by people.

“What I need you to do is stand by that door and hold it in case somebody comes in.”

The clip then caught at least four students battering each other as the timer went off in the background, seemingly signaling the end of the fight.

Beatriz Martinez, who released the video, said that she was appalled and devastated at Garcia’s conduct in class that endangered her daughter’s life.

“I was devastated. I was like, I couldn’t watch the full video. I had to stop it multiple times because I didn’t think it was real. I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real."

As per NBC, Martinez said that Garcia, who had taught her daughter’s class at least twice before the incident, had no previous record of instigating brawls in the classroom.

Shortly after the incident, the Mesquite Independent School District in a statement condemned Garcia's actions, noting that she would be backlisted, making it impossible for her to work as a teacher. The statement read:

“Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place."

They added:

“As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel."

While authorities are yet to reveal additional information on the case, they confirmed that Natally Garcia was booked into prison on Monday afternoon for intentionally endangering students' life.

