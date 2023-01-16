WATCH: Texas teacher placed on leave after viral video shows him slamming student into wall

On January 11, a Texas high school teacher was recorded allegedly slamming a student against the wall.

The footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage among parents and netizens, who have called for the teacher's resignation.

In the footage of the incident, which occurred at Humble High School in Humble, Texas, the teacher can be seen in jeans and a purple sweater. In an altercation with the student, he can be seen slamming the minor, before proceeding to push him against the wall of the classroom.

The teacher, who was reportedly a substitute, has since been placed on leave.

Officials condemn the actions of the Texas teacher

In an official statement, a Humble school district spokesperson stated that the incident is currently under investigation by authorities.

The statement read:

“This should not have happened. It is unacceptable. The teacher has been put on leave. An investigation is underway, and it is unlikely he will be returning when the investigation concludes."

The spokesperson explained that the incident happened after the student allegedly refused to take his seat.

The statement read:

“On January 11, 2023, the teacher was helping out in another classroom when he used physical force to try to get a student to take a seat and listen. These actions are unacceptable and contrary to standards and expectations for all employees."

Benny Amodei @BennyAmodei @6abc Should this teacher have struck this kid? No. However, parents need to teach their children to listen and respect their teachers. 'My child did nothing wrong..blah, blah, blah' @6abc Should this teacher have struck this kid? No. However, parents need to teach their children to listen and respect their teachers. 'My child did nothing wrong..blah, blah, blah'

It continued:

“The district has a process for addressing serious concerns which includes reporting to law enforcement and full cooperation with any law enforcement investigation. Humble ISD Police are investigating."

In an interview with Fox Houston the student's father, Elvert Bolden, explained his son's account of the events. Bolden said that the teacher had no right to resort to violence unless it was a case of self-defense.

The father said:

“Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you."

He added that the Texas teacher escalated the incident by trying to aggressively confront his son.

Bolden said:

“(The teacher) stayed in his face, antagonizing him. My son told him ‘You told me to be quiet. I’m not saying nothing else’ and that’s when I was told the teacher snatched the chair from up under my baby."

Au.is.my.copilot @CaptSuggs

Is the child a danger to himself or others?

Is the child disrupting learning for other students?

If no, then try to help the child find a space where he/she can reflect and refocus.

The natural consequences are a zero for non participation. @RealSpikeCohen Power Struggles 101Is the child a danger to himself or others?Is the child disrupting learning for other students?If no, then try to help the child find a space where he/she can reflect and refocus.The natural consequences are a zero for non participation. @RealSpikeCohen Power Struggles 101Is the child a danger to himself or others?Is the child disrupting learning for other students?If no, then try to help the child find a space where he/she can reflect and refocus. The natural consequences are a zero for non participation.

Bolden explained that while the teacher has been placed on leave, he will not be satisfied until the accused assailant faces formal criminal charges.

He said:

“I want him arrested, charges filed. I want his teacher’s license revoked. I don’t want him to be able to go to any school in any state and be able to teach another child in the event he may do this again. If I would have put my hands on my baby I would have been in jail.”

Officials have not disclosed the Texas teacher's name.

Poll : 0 votes