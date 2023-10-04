What happened at Morgan State University? Active shooter situation prompts campus lockdown

On Tuesday, October 3, a horrific shooting broke out at Morgan State University. In the alleged shooting, five people—four men and one woman—suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four of the five people who were shot reportedly attended Morgan State University. As a result, for Wednesday, at least all the classes have been canceled.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence and shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

City council member Ryan Dorsey posted on X, stating that authorities believe that three shooters were involved in the tragic incident. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials shut down the campus for about three hours after the shooting took place.

Among the five victims who sustained injuries in the Tuesday shooting, four were students at Morgan State University

At about 9.25 p.m. local time, at Baltimore's Morgan State University, officers patrolling the area heard gunshots. The shooting happened at the same time that annual homecoming events for the university were taking place. Authorities arrived at the site immediately and discovered several broken windows and five injured people. The victims were aged from 18 to 22 years old.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the same at a press conference, as reported by CNN. Upon being asked about a possible suspect(s), Worley said:

"We did not locate the suspect at this time."

"We didn’t open the campus up until our SWAT team had cleared the building where the suspect may have ran, or where we thought the shot came from," he added.

Expand Tweet

As of Wednesday, October 4, police have provided no information about a suspect, and no arrests have been made. Authorities are, however, looking for evidence in the area of the shooting. Glenmore Blackwood, whose son is a senior at the institution, said:

"It’s just sad. They were doing a good thing – an event to promote positivity – and all this negativity happens."

A democratic state legislator representing Baltimore blamed easy access to guns for such incidents of shooting

A woman identified as Ish Sargent, 20, living near Morgan State University, stated that she and her friends had not heard the gunshots. They were alerted and came out of their houses after hearing the sounds of helicopters. She spoke about the incident and said:

"At a school though, that’s crazy. People just out here shooting."

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, have been assisting in investigating the shooting at the university. A Democratic state legislator in Baltimore, Bill Ferguson, spoke about the shooting and said:

"The repetition of these horrific events is about one thing: easy access to guns. I cannot even fathom the feelings of parents who are fearing the safety of their children at Morgan tonight."

Expand Tweet

The shooting that took place at Morgan State University isn't the first, but the latest one, where an armed individual(s) opened fire at an educational institution. In August, a similar incident happened at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill when a graduate student shot a faculty member dead.