What did Ever Navarrete do? Manhunt underway in domestic violence shooting of Harris County woman

55-year-old Ever Navarrete has been accused of fatally shooting his wife in northeast Houston's Pine Village North neighborhood. The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, October 1, at around 12 am. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she died later.

The victim's family revealed that she and Ever Navarrete were in the middle of a divorce. Investigating officers discovered that another individual was at the scene when the altercation occurred. FOX26 HOUSTON reported that authorities from the Harris County Sheriff's Office believe the incident is possibly a tragic case of domestic violence.

Ever Navarrete, accused of shooting his wife dead, fled the alleged crime site in a white GMC pickup

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, October 1, at around midnight, authorities responded to a house in the 200 block of West Village Drive. Upon arrival, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They also identified a suspect, the victim's estranged husband, Ever Navarrete. The 55-year-old man, however, escaped and is currently on the loose. He was charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife.

Navarrete and his wife had been married for 30 years and were in the middle of a divorce when the incident struck. Several family members have confirmed the same. The victim's family also revealed that she had recently moved into the house and was trying to remodel the place. They told the officers from the Harris County Sheriff's Office that the suspect was not supposed to know the victim's current address.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez spoke about the chain of events that possibly occurred on Sunday before the fatal shooting happened.

"That had become an emotional issue between the couple last night. He arrived here at this location, confronted her, and opened fire on her," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Expand Tweet

After talking to the family members, the sheriff came to the conclusion that the couple possibly had an argument, which led to the killing of the victim.

"We always say that during that time when a couple is splitting up or talking divorce, it can be oftentimes the most volatile. In this case, this proved to be true once again," Gonzalez added.

The sheriff reacted to the family members' statement about Ever Navarrete's knowledge regarding the victim's address. He said the house was supposed to be a safe place for her.

"I don't know how he would have found out or if someone told him, but when somebody's hellbent on finding some, they ultimately will," he said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shed light on how breakups often go terribly wrong, and one party takes a drastic step.

"It was, again, that critical time. We always say that when a person is ending a relationship, sometimes it becomes more volatile and more emotionally charged. And again, it took a tragic turn tonight," he said.

Police are trying to determine if the couple had a history of domestic violence

Investigating officers said that at least 14 shots were fired that day in the house. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the presence of another individual who witnessed the alleged shooting. He further gave the suspect's description and described the getaway vehicle that Ever Navarrete allegedly used.

ABC13 reported that Ever Navarrete escaped the scene in a 2002 white GMC pickup truck with the license plate PBV 3006. Law enforcement officers are investigating the case and are still trying to determine if the couple had a history of domestic violence. The couple reportedly has many adult children together.

"We're still trying to put all the pieces together. We're making sure that we do our due diligence," Gonzalez said.

Expand Tweet

Harris County Sheriff's Office has been encouraging domestic violence victims to seek assistance from organizations like the Houston Area Women's Center to develop a safe plan to deal with such problems.

"These aren't foolproof. These aren't 100% safeguards against everything. But it's about being just thoughtful in the steps that you take, especially when you're nearing divorce, and there's weapons involved," Gonzalez continued.

Police are seeking help from the public regarding Ever Navarrete's whereabouts. They have urged anybody with any information regarding him to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Department. They have further urged the public to deal with such situations more cautiously, as they can often take a more dangerous turn.

The Gun Violence Archive reportedly mentioned that from September 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023, around 123 people have been fatally shot across the US. Newsweek reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have further suggested that about one in five homicide victims are killed by their romantic partners.