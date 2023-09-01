What did Patricia Conlon do? Texas mom accused of killing daughter's abusive boyfriend

49-year-old Patricia Conlon has been arrested on suspicion of killing her daughter's boyfriend, Justin Troutte. Conlon's daughter and Justin were allegedly in an abusive relationship. The relationship between Troutte and Conlon's daughter had been abusive since December 2021.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Patricia Conlon's daughter spoke to the investigating officers and told them about the allegedly abusive relationship. She also claimed that Justin hit her just a day before the alleged shooting took place.

Conlon told detectives that she pulled the trigger only after Justin Troutte grabbed her arm. However, cops couldn't find her statements matching the evidence they got.

Patricia Conlon's daughter reportedly asked for help packing her belongings

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, authorities made a horrific discovery in a house in the 4800 block of Ash Lane in Old East Dallas. Responding officers arrived at the site at around 1:50 pm local time and found an adult male who had suffered gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as Justin Troutte.

Expand Tweet

The victim soon succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Authorities also found Patricia Conlon at the site and arrested her. Conlon was further charged with one count of murder. According to Conlon's arrest report, she claimed that her daughter and the victim's relationship was an "ongoing domestic disturbance."

During further questioning, Patricia Conlon's daughter stated that just a day before the shooting, Justin hit her in the face with a cell phone. She, however, chose not to file a police complaint against him.

On Sunday, Conlon's daughter called her to tell her that she was ending the relationship due to the abuse. She also mentioned moving out of the house where the alleged shooting took place. She further asked Patricia Conlon if she could come over to help her pack her belongings.

Conlon claimed that she shot Justin in self-defense

The police found out that the couple used to live in that house with at least another roommate. The roommate stated that Patricia entered the house through a side door and was holding a handgun too. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old woman had already called the cops before she even arrived at the house.

Upon arrival, she confronted the victim, who was in the bathroom. The roommate claimed that he could hear Patricia and Justin argue and yell at each other. At one point, Justin was heard saying,

"Just shoot me!"

Shortly after this, the roommate claimed to have heard gunshots. Patricia, however, claimed that she called 911 before entering Joshua's home and that she just wanted to wait for cops to come over and arrest him for abusing her daughter last day. She further claimed that she shot the man in self-defense after he pulled her hair and grabbed her arm.

Conlon claimed that she shot in self-defense, (Image via Maya Rose/Twitter)

Initially, Conlon claimed that her handgun was in her purse; later, she admitted that she had brandished it. The police argued that there was no case of self-defense and that Patricia was holding the victim at gunpoint before she shot him dead.

Upon investigating the victim's background, it was found that he had a long criminal history. In 2018, he was proven guilty of assault and family violence. Dallas Police are currently investigating the fatal shooting.