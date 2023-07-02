What did Jovanni Sirio-Cardona do? Colorado teen accused in the fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend charged as adult

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, 16, has been accused of killing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lily Silva-Lopez. According to prosecutors in Weld County, Jovanni had allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend to death at a house in the 4300 block of 35th Avenue for a report of a shooting. As of this writing, police are yet to determine the cause of death.

Since the victim and the suspect are minors, authorities did not reveal the images of them. However, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona has been charged as an adult and currently faces charges of first-degree murder-after deliberation, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

According to the victim’s mother, Jovanni and Lily had been dating for around six months at the time of the tragic incident. Lily’s brother told detectives that he found his sister lying on the ground. Moreover, he spotted the suspect with a black gun with a green scope in his hand.

The suspect, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, had been dating the victim for around six months at the time of the shooting incident

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her younger brother a few days back. The victim was reportedly trying to break up with him when he pulled the trigger and killed her. Although Jovanni Sirio-Cardona is a minor, he has been charged as an adult for the alleged crimes.

Prosecutors claimed that the victim broke up with the suspect around four weeks before the incident happened. According to the victim’s family,

“She enjoyed shopping, clothes, makeup, and dancing. She loved to eat! Enchiladas were her favorite. She loved animals. She was a loving and caring friend with lots of spice.”

On June 16, 2023, at around 3.45 pm local time, Jovanni was seen sprinting down by Lily’s trailer park home before barging into it through her bedroom window. The victim began yelling and calling her 13-year-old brother, who allegedly was in a different room watching TV. After the suspect barged into the trailer, the victim yelled and asked her brother to run for his life. Shortly after that, gunshots were heard. The same was later confirmed by Lily’s younger brother.

Dingleberry Finn 🌶 @thesquanchy420 16 year old Jovanni Sirio-Cardona is being charged as an adult for fatally shooting his 15 year old girlfriend Lily Silva-Lopez. Lily’s 13 year old brother was a witness. Jovanni broke into their home, shot the victim and fled. The 13 year old boy was not harmed. 16 year old Jovanni Sirio-Cardona is being charged as an adult for fatally shooting his 15 year old girlfriend Lily Silva-Lopez. Lily’s 13 year old brother was a witness. Jovanni broke into their home, shot the victim and fled. The 13 year old boy was not harmed. https://t.co/pRYAWC7BhJ

Lily’s brother pleaded for his life, while the suspect snatched his cell phone and took it away so that he could not call for help. Jovanni Sirio-Cardona allegedly asked the 13-year-old boy to help him move the body by dragging it into Lily’s bedroom. However, he later did it alone. Lily’s brother soon ran to the neighbor’s place to ask for help and call 911, but by that time, the suspect had already fled the scene.

After investigating officers arrived, Lily’s brother did not take much time to allege Jovanni as the killer of his older sister. According to Lily’s mother, the six-month-long relationship had several instances of domestic violence. Last month, Jovanni reportedly put a barrel of a gun into the victim’s mouth when she asked for a breakup. The suspect reportedly told her that:

“She wasn’t going to break up with him and she needed to tell him she loved him.”

Dingleberry Finn 🌶 @thesquanchy420 There were signs something awful was going to happen: Lily tried ending the relationship and Jovanni responded by putting a gun in her mouth and threatening to kill her.



6 days before the murder Jovanni, hit her.



2 days before the murder, he was outside her home. Stalking her There were signs something awful was going to happen: Lily tried ending the relationship and Jovanni responded by putting a gun in her mouth and threatening to kill her. 6 days before the murder Jovanni, hit her. 2 days before the murder, he was outside her home. Stalking her https://t.co/xnV6ESHUlN

Just a few days before the horrific incident, cops arrived at Lily’s residence after she complained that Jovanni Sirio-Cardona had punched her in the face. He was also seen stalking his ex-girlfriend’s residence just two days before he allegedly killed her.

A bail of $2 million has been set for the suspect.

Poll : 0 votes