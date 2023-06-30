What happened to Sarah Dudley? Husband arrested as body of missing Texas woman found in Lewisville lake

37-year-old Karlton Dudley was arrested on June 28, 2023, in connection with the death of his wife, Sarah Dudley. Sarah was reported missing on Saturday, June 24, 2023. On Monday, June 26, 2023, authorities recovered her body near a campsite site in Hidden Cove Park in The Colony. The body was initially discovered by local people.

Sarah’s husband, Karlton, faces charges related to the abuse of a corpse without legal authority. As soon as cops found the body, they assumed that it belonged to the missing Sarah Dudley. The medical examiner is yet to determine the preliminary cause of death.

Authorities have taken Karlton into custody, and he is currently being held at the Collin County Jail. A bond of $500,000 has been posted in his name. After she went missing, Sarah’s husband claimed that she did not come home from work on Saturday evening.

Sarah Dudley’s body was found near a campsite on Monday after she was reported missing on June 24

A tragic discovery was made by cops when they found Sarah Dudley’s remains in Hidden Cove Park in The Colony on Monday. She was reported missing on June 24, 2023. After she disappeared on Saturday and cops were looking into the disappearance, Karlton claimed that his wife hadn’t come back from work on Saturday. He further added that he last saw him at around 1:07 pm local time.

Karlton further claimed that he had never seen his wife leave their residence but mentioned that she possibly left sometime before 4 pm local time, when she had to leave for work. Karlton additionally stated that the victim had epilepsy and thus would walk to her workplace. The suspect was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor in connection with a different case.

According to court documents, Karlton went to the Hidden Cove Park area on Saturday to kayak; however, he didn’t get into the water as his kayak did not inflate. Karlton claimed that after canceling his plans to kayak, he took a walk nearby and left.

Alex Boyér @AlexBoyerFox4 MORE: Sarah Dudley's body was found at shoreline of Hidden Cove Park & Marina at Lake Lewisville. Her husband had been at the lake the same day he reported her missing.

Investigating officers, however, checked his ankle monitor data, which confirmed that he was in the water and near the area where his wife’s body had been recovered. Law enforcement officials also confirmed that the suspect failed to be completely transparent about his whereabouts.

Sarah Dudley has been described as a kind soul who was very fond of her nieces and nephews

Patrick Dowd, Sarah Dudley’s brother, said,

“We were definitely surprised by it, but we just couldn’t think of anybody that could hurt her. We were hoping that she was missing, and that’s it. We weren’t expecting this.”

Dowd further stated:

“It just still doesn’t feel real. She was just this openly warm person that was always willing to help anyone. She was so sweet and caring. We wish we could call her out of the blue, and she would answer, you know?”

Matt Howerton @HowertonNews The siblings of Sarah Dudley, 32, tell me they want the severest punishment for her husband, who is now jailed in connection to her death.



Dudley was found on Lake Lewisville earlier this week.



Karlton Dudley, 37, was arrested and charged yesterday.

Upon being asked if Sarah Dudley’s family wants the most severe punishment for the suspect, they replied, "Absolutely." Sarah has been described as a kind soul, who loved all her nephews and nieces and considered them like her own children. The Plano Police Department confirmed that they believe society is not in danger at large.

