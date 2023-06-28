What happened to Kimberley Hardy? Boyfriend arrested as missing Maine woman with cancer found dead

42-year-old Kimberley Hardy was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Jayme Schnackenberg, 39. Hardy, who was undergoing cancer treatments, was reported missing on June 18, 2023, by her mother. On June 25, 2023, authorities found Kimberley's body wrapped in plastic, in a wooded area near Harvey Siding Road.

On Monday Jayme was arrested and charged in connection to Kimberley's murder. Police confirmed that the victim was last seen on June 16, and her family and friends were unable to contact her. It was revealed through Facebook posts that the suspect and the victim had been in a relationship since February 2022.

Kimberley Hardy was undergoing cancer treatment when she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend

42-year-old Kimberley Hardy's mother reported her missing on June 18. After the victim was reported missing, Houlton Police Department began their investigation and discovered that Kimberley Hardy had left behind several personal items including her car, cancer medication, and her pet cat Pevy.

Maine State Police, their Major Crimes Unit, Maine State Police Troop, Computer Crimes Unit, and the Maine Warden Service then began looking for the 42-year-old woman. A few days later, cops discovered her body in a wooded area. Her remains were then sent for an autopsy, the results of which have not yet been revealed.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss:

“The investigation led to an area of the Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in a wooded area. Evidence Response Team members and Detectives will continue to investigate at several scenes.”

On Monday, June 26, cops arrested Hardy's live-in boyfriend Jayme Schnackenberg from his house at around 3:34 am local time.

Kimberley Hardy's family and friends were shocked on hearing about the news of Hardy's demise. A friend identified as Sandi spoke to News Center Maine, and said:

“Kim had a smile that could light up any room and a laugh that I can and will always hear in my memories.”

Law enforcement officials found a handgun at Jayme's residence

According to the cops, the suspect reportedly admitted to two individuals that he had shot his girlfriend after they got into an argument. Police also found a handgun at Jayme's residence, and evidence of possible blood spatter. However, he denied being involved in Hardy's disappearance and her alleged murder.

An eyewitness claimed that they saw Jayme Schnackenberg driving what appeared to be the victim's vehicle in West Monticello the day before Kimberley was reported missing. Authorities have transported the victim's body to the medical examiner in Augusta for an autopsy. Officials are yet to determine the case of Kimberley Hardy's death.

On Monday, June 26, 2023, the suspect was expected to make his first court appearance. He is currently being held in the Aroostook County Jail without bail. Jayme has not entered a plea deal yet, and it is not clear if he retained a lawyer.

The case is currently under investigation, and cops are still investigating "several scenes."

Poll : 0 votes