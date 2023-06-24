What did Carlos Asencio do? Suspect convicted in the brutal murder of ex-girlfriend Amanda Dabrowski 

Carlos Asencio has been proven guilty in connection to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Dabrowski. Around four years back, Dabrowski was brutally murdered by Asencio, in a busy restaurant in Worcester. Prosecutors claimed that the case had elements of manipulation and revenge in it.

They also stated that Carlos Asencio lost his job, became homeless, and always blamed the victim for his issues. Dabrowski was not just his former partner, but also his ex-colleague. The pair met at Bristol Myers Squibb and dated for a brief period.

Investigating officers confirmed that the convict assaulted the victim while she exited the washroom at a gathering for her book club. Several witnesses, including a restaurant worker and the victim’s mother testified.

Carlos Asencio stabbed his victim more than 50 times

The tragic incident happened at a busy restaurant in Worcester on July 3, 2019, where Carlos Asencio killed Amanda Dabrowski. During the proceedings, it was revealed that Asencio reportedly stabbed the victim brutally, almost 58 times in just 15 seconds. Asencio’s defense attorney claimed that at the time of the incident, his mental state was not fine and he was hearing “commanding voices.”

The defense attorney further claimed that Carlos Asencio possibly believed that the only way to stop the voices in his head was to do what they asked him to do. According to them, this could be an explanation behind the brutal slaying of Amanda Dabrowski.

A psychiatrist who testified for the prosecution claimed that Asencio possibly has a borderline personality disorder. It was also confirmed by the psychiatrist that Carlos Asencio did not perform well in the tests prepared to determine the authenticity of his symptoms. Prosecutors further issued a statement regarding the case:

“Carlos Asencio wanted revenge against his ex-girlfriend and former colleague Amanda Dabrowski. You are going to hear that Mr. Asencio later lost his job, became homeless and he blames Amanda Dabrowski for all of these problems.”

Ed Dabrowski, the victim’s father, said that the family was relieved, but justice will always be incomplete since they aren’t getting Amanda back. He also spoke about his daughter:

“Amanda could have made such a difference in the world. She was so smart, outgoing and all I can say is Asencio might have taken her life, but she remains in our hearts, our minds, and our souls.”

The victim’s father added:

“It's been a long four years, neither my wife nor I have slept through the night since then.”

Ed Dabrowski further spoke about the victim and said how devastated the family has become after their tragic loss back in 2019. Asencio has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment, and his sentencing will officially take place on June 29, 2023.

