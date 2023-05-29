What happened to Ana Diego Matias? Family launches fundraiser as victims identified in Lantana airport plane crash

Two victims who died in the Lantana plane crash on Friday, May 26, have been identified as Stanley Sands and Ana Diego Matias.

The Cessna 172, a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft crashed at the Lantana Airport and killed Sands and Matias shortly before 11.20 am local time. According to flight records, the plane allegedly took off at Around 11.18 am local time.

Along with the sheriff’s office, the National Transportation Safety Board would also assist in the investigation of the fatal crash which took place just a few weeks after a plane crashed in the Colombian forest on May 1.

Ana Diego Matias’ family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to meet her funeral expenses and to transport her to Guatemala, her birthplace. According to the fundraiser post, Matias has been described as someone who wanted to become a pilot in the future.

It allegedly took off at 11.18 am and had a tail number of N3KV. It was also confirmed that the plane flew around 21 times in the last week. It was discovered that Stanley Sands was a longtime flight instructor and Ana Diego Matias, was a flight student.

According to Alice Dewey, a pilot who knew Stanley:

“My reaction is, ‘Oh, it’s just the world is losing a wonderful man.’ A wonderful man.”

According to a mechanic at the Lantana Airport, the plane was struggling to land, and he also witnessed it crash. He further claimed that detectives have asked him to not talk about whatever he saw.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a statement addressing the fatal crash that killed Stanley Sands and Ana Diego Matias. According to the statement:

“An NTSB investigator will be arriving in the area tonight and will be at the accident site in the morning to begin the on-scene phase of the investigation. A preliminary report is expected in 2-3 weeks.”

The statement further read:

“Anyone who witnessed the accident or has surveillance video that may have captured the event is urged to contact the NTSB via email at [email protected] .”

Ana Matias’ family launched a fundraiser post to meet her funeral expenses

Ana Diego Matias’ aunt launched the GoFundMe fundraiser and aimed at raising $10,000 to meet her funeral expenses. The fundraiser has already collected over $400, and it has been further claimed in the post that Ana died immediately during the crash.

The fundraiser post additionally said:

“Isabela [Ana Diego Matias] was a sweet girl, kind, intelligent, and caring person. She loved going to church and was even the leader of their youth group. God was a big part of her life, and her faith was big like her heart.”

According to an aerial video, the plane that crashed was divided in half, and badly smashed up in the grass near the runway, quite close to the Lake Osborne campground.

