What did Paul Belloisi do? American Airlines employee convicted after conspiring to smuggle drugs on plane

55-year-old Paul Belloisi, an American Airlines mechanic, was convicted on Tuesday for attempting to smuggle cocaine under the cockpit. US Attorney Breon Peace stated that Paul was caught "red-handed" and a jury found him guilty on three drug charges. The drugs that the American Airlines employee tried to smuggle were worth as much as $320,000, as per a report by Business Insider.

It was also revealed that Paul could face 20 years in jail at sentencing. The flight employee was working at JFK International Airport when he tried to commit this criminal act. Prosecutors further claimed that the American Airlines employee kept 10 bricks of cocaine under the cockpit.

He tried to smuggle the drugs on a flight that flew to New York from Jamaica on February 4. Before getting convicted, the American Airlines mechanic pleaded not guilty.

On February 4, 2020, Paul Belloisi, an employee of American Airlines working at the JFK International Airport, was accused of trying to smuggle $320,000 worth of cocaine on a flight that landed in New York from Jamaica. Customs and Border Patrol officers discovered cocaine bricks under the cockpit and stated that there were almost 25 pounds of drugs hidden inside the electronic compartment of the plane.

When the authorities discovered the drugs, they could not find the culprit behind it. As per CBS New York, officials removed the bricks and replaced them with fake ones, which were then sprayed with a particular substance. This would make the bricks illuminate under a certain type of light if they had been touched. As the American Airlines plane landed, Paul Belloisi was seen entering the electronics compartment and signals were sent to the authorities.

Breon Peace said:

“This corrupt airline mechanic not only abused his position of trust and undermined the security of a vital border crossing in our district, but was also willing to potentially endanger the safety of travelers as well as the community.”

Peace further added:

“As evidenced, the defendant was caught in the act trying to facilitate the smuggling of a large stash of cocaine hidden in an electronics compartment of the plane.”

Despite the charges, Paul Belloisi's former defense attorney, David Besso, argued by saying that his client had no criminal history and had a "spotless" record.

Besso further said:

“He was going about his official duties as an airline mechanic. Somehow, the government had planted scam cocaine in the plane, which he said wasn’t supposed to be there, and went over and touched it and they arrested him.”

US Attorney Richard Donoghue stated:

“As alleged, this airline mechanic abused his position as a trusted employee and his access to sensitive areas of JFK Airport to participate in the clandestine importation of cocaine.”

Authorities mentioned that they chose American Airlines flight 1349 at random for a routine search

It was mentioned during the trial that American Airlines Flight 1349 arrived at JFK International Airport's Terminal 8 from Montego Bay on February 4, 2020. CBP officers from the JFK Airport Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team chose the flight for a routine search and busted the corrupt flight employee.

A spokesperson for American Airlines stated that all team members and employees undergo background checks. The company also mentioned that it would fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

The spokesperson additionally said:

“At American, we have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members. We take this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo said that the American Airlines employee did not just violate the law when he tried to smuggle cocaine, but he also misused his position as a mechanic for the airline. Arvelo also spoke about cocaine addiction and how it is a serious issue throughout the country.

He continued by saying:

“HIS is committed to working with law enforcement partners to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for importing illicit drugs into the United States.”

According to CBP Director of Field Operations Russo, several law enforcement agencies worked together to "combat international narcotics trafficking conspirators."

David Jason Cohen, Paul Belloisi's lawyer, said that they disagree with the verdict by the jury and also believe that the verdict is against the evidence produced.

