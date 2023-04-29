What did Mason Wallace do? Charges against marine recruiter accused of grooming teen explored

28-year-old Mason Wallace has been charged with third-degree r*pe after he allegedly began a relationship with a 16-year-old schoolgirl. It was revealed that Wallace met the young girl when he arrived at the Long Island school in October as part of a recruitment drive for the Marine Corps. Mason Wallace is known to have counseled victims of s*xual assault.

Trigger warning: This article has references to child abuse and s*xual assault. Readers’ discretion is advised.

According to authorities, Wallace was not working as a victim advocate when he went to the school for the recruitment drive, but he used his authoritative status to lure the 16-year-old schoolgirl. The victim stated that Wallace addressed her as his girlfriend.

It was also revealed that Wallace was married the entire time he established the illicit relationship with the 16-year-old girl. The teen alleged Wallace of unprotected statutory r*pe and that they had also exchanged several explicit images and messages over time.

Marine recruiter Mason Wallace allegedly r*ped a schoolgirl who he met on a recruitment drive at a Long Island school

Mason Wallace, a Marine recruiter, currently faces charges for allegedly r*ping a school girl who he met last October during a recruitment drive at Longwood High School in Long Island. The victim’s love for video games, especially Call of Duty, drew attention to Wallace. The two also happened to exchange discord information to chat with each other.

Mason Wallace allegedly went to the victim’s house to play video games while her mom wasn’t home. The teen revealed that Wallace had unprotected s*xual intercourse and that she was worried about pregnancy. Later, Mason Wallace again came to her place and established an intimate relationship with her, but this time he used protection. The victim added:

“He was bringing her in little special gifts that nobody else was getting. Telling her she looks pretty, you know things like that, and this was all happening at school.”

She further stated:

“I would look back at my messages with him and he said some weird things. At the time, I didn’t notice it was like grooming, but it is grooming.”

Mason Wallace met the victim in October during a recruitment drive at her school, (Image via Long Island/Twitter)

Wallace is alleged to have told her:

“I’m a dirty old man and you love it.”

School authorities revealed that they have permanently banned Mason Wallace from the school grounds

A letter was later sent to the parents of the students of the school on March 27, 2023, that said:

“The district was recently made aware of an allegation that a local military recruiter had unprofessional and inappropriate interactions with one of our high school students.”

The letter further stated that as soon as the school authorities became aware of the allegations, they reported the matter for further investigation to the Suffolk County Police Department. The school authorities also wrote in a letter that they had permanently banned Mason Wallace from the school grounds.

The Marine Corps reported:

“The Marine Corps is aware of the allegations regarding a Marine Corps recruiter assigned to Recruiting Station New York, and the situation is under investigation.”

Wallace has been permanently banned from the school gorunds, (Image via @LionelMedia/Twitter)

Additionally, the 16-year-old girl’s mother said:

“He continued to speak to her about enlisting all this time as if the Marine Corps were his pimp and he their prostitute.”

On February 7, 2023, a concerned friend of the victim informed the school district about the alleged illicit relationship between her and Wallace. This reportedly prompted the school district to reach out to Longwood High School.

Poll : 0 votes