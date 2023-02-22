Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart net worth: Fortunes explored as the former announces pregnancy at 48

Rapper Da Brat is set to welcome a child with her wife Jesseca Dupart. The Funkdafied hitmaker announced her pregnancy during a recent feature in People Magazine. Speaking about conceiving at 48, the musician said:

“It's been quite a journey! There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The couple reportedly started their journey towards motherhood during their wedding in February 2022. Brat shared that the plan started as a joke when Dupart was in the middle of launching a new line of her Kaleidoscope Hair Products inspired by the former’s braids and hairstyles:

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We're extending our family!’ But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’”

Brat told the publication that she initially did not plan to have children of her own:

“I never thought I was going to have kids. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me.”

However, her decision changed after she met Dupart and the duo fell in love:

“I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Although initially reluctant, Da Brat decided to carry the pregnancy as Dupart reportedly suffered major health complications following her egg retrieval procedure.

However, the former also faced critical health issues, including undergoing surgery to remove fibroids and polyps before her embryo transfer process.

The couple also went through a heartbreaking childloss following Da Brat’s first miscarriage. She said:

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

However, Dupart reportedly had “quite a few of her eggs left” and the pair could use the same after choosing an anonymous donor dubbed as “an eager entrepreneur” from their cryo bank.

While this is Da Brat’s first child with Dupart, the latter already has three kids from before their relationship. The couple also told People that they will document the journey of the pregnancy in the third season of the WE TV show Brat Loves Judy.

A look into Da Brat’s fortune in 2023

Da Brat was the first female rapper to earn a platinum certification (Image via Getty Images)

Da Brat, aka Shawntae Harris, is an American rapper and one of the first female emcees to take over the rap and hip-hop scene during the 1990s. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an approximate net worth of $100,000.

The rapper reportedly began her career in 1992 after signing with So So Def Records. Her debut album Funkdafied sold one million copies and made her the first female rapper to receive a platinum certification and the second overall female rap act after Salt-N-Pepa.

The two-time Grammy nominee also earned commercial success with songs like I Think They Like Me and was featured in popular remixes like Mariah Carey’s Loverboy, Honey, Always Be My Baby, and Gotta Thing For You, Destiny’s Child’s Survivor and Bobby Caldwell’s What You Won’t Do For Love, among others.

She earned the majority of her fortune through her four studio albums and several film and TV appearances. Unfortunately, Da Brat suffered some major financial losses following her legal troubles and a 2008 prison sentence over aggravated assault charges for involvement in a fight.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that the rapper filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and listed debts of just under $8 million and assets of just $100,000. Despite staying away from music for over two decades, Brat has appeared on shows like The Rap Game and Growing up Hip-Hop Atlanta.

More recently, she has managed to earn some fortune with her 2021 WE TV series Brat Loves Judy, a reality show documenting her life with wife Jesseca Dupart.

A look into Jesseca Dupart’s fortune in 2023

Jesseca Dupart has an approximate net worth of $1.3 million (Image via Getty Images)

Jesseca Dupart is an American entrepreneur and the founder and chief executive officer of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. According to Idol Net Worth, she has an approximate net worth of $1.3 million.

The businesswoman founded the Kaleidoscope Hair Studio in 2013 in New Orleans as a single mother. Unfortunately, her salon burned down in December that year before she reopened it in July 2014.

Shortly after, Dupart launched Kaleidoscope Hair Products. The businesswoman garnered a considerable fortune after the sales of her company went from $100,000 a month at the start of 2018 to $1 million by the end of March.

She was also awarded the Key to the City of New Orleans by the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, for her philanthropy and contribution to the business scene in the area.

In addition to her multi-million dollar business endeavor, Dupart also earns from her WE TV reality show Brat Loves Judy along with her wife Da Brat.

