Who is Summer Duncan? All about Jon Pardi’s wife as couple welcomes first child together

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, country singer and songwriter Jon Pardi and his wife Summer became parents for the first time. The happy couple welcomed their child, Presley Fawn Pardi into the world and announced the same on Instagram.

Pardi shared a picture of his firstborn online, as he revealed that Presley Fawn Pardi was born during the early hours of Saturday, at 5.05 am. Disclosing that the newborn weighed seven pounds and 12 ounces, the singer and songwriter captioned his Instagram post:

"Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi, haha DAD joke! @summer_pardi. Presley Fawn Pardi. 2•18•2023. 5:05am. 7lbs 12oz. 20.25 inches."

Jon and Summer Duncan Pardi announced the news of their pregnancy in September last year.

Summer Duncan, a hairstylist, started dating Jon Pardi in 2017

Jon Pardi's wife, Summer Duncan, has been a hairstylist for over a decade and hails from Northern California. As per Country Thang Daily, she owned a salon and spa in California in the early 2010s, which is now closed.

Reportedly, Summer met Pardi through a mutual connection, who was the former's client and a friend of Jon's mother. The duo was then set up on a date, which ultimately blossomed into a relationship.

Interestingly, Summer mentioned during an interview that the first five minutes of the date had an impact on her and she immediately called her mother to share her experience. Jon Pardi, on the other hand, later revealed that it was love at first sight for him.

Elaborating about his first date in a conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the Dirt On My Boots singer said:

"She was the first girl I've ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team. Summer is stunningly beautiful to look at, but that doesn't compare with her heart and how caring she is. We have the most fun together — in any situation — and we laugh constantly."

The couple got hitched in November 2020 in an intimate gathering after dating for more than three years (Image via Instagram/summer_pardi)

After the couple dated for almost three years, the Heartache Medication artist got engaged to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Summer Duncan, on October 2, 2019. They tied the knot on November 21, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at Saddle Woods farm in Tennessee. However, Summer did reveal later that their wedding didn't go as planned due to the spread of COVID-19.

Summer also appeared in CMT's (Country Music Television) eight-episode digital-variety series, Pardi Time, centered around the Write You a Song singer. She rarely shares glimpses of her life on social media but took to Instagram to post an image of her "bedside buddy," soon after Presley Fawn Pardi was born.

Summer shared a story on her Instagram account about returning home with her "bedside buddy" (Image via Instagram/summer_pardi)

As mentioned, Summer and Jon Pardi announced the news of the pregnancy in September via PEOPLE Magazine, claiming they were excited to become a "Pardi of three."

Poll : 0 votes