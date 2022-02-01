How old is Da Brat's girlfriend? All about Jesseca Dupart as couple set to welcome first child together 

Grammy-nominated rapper Da Brat is expecting her first child with fiancée Jesseca Dupart. The couple made the pregnancy announcement just a month before their wedding. Dupart has three children from previous relationships, while this will be Da Brat’s first child.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram in a joint post. The 47-year-old rapper was seen holding Dupart’s stomach. They captioned the photo:

The baby's gender has not yet been revealed. However, the singer has opened up about what she would like her baby to be named if she had a daughter. Da Brat said in an interview with Dish Nation:

“My child will have all of my names, honey. Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name, and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes, honey, carry on the legacy of your parents, darling.”

The couple has been engaged since 2021. They also threw a Coming to America-themed event to celebrate their relationship in August. The couple is expected to be wedded on February 22 this year.

Who is Da Brat’s fiancée Jesseca Dupart?

The 39-year-old is a self-made entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Jesseca Dupart has also extended her profession into real estate management, public speaking, mentorship, and philanthropy.

She is also a millionaire hair entrepreneur, a well-earned title after being a single mother.

Dupart reportedly gave birth to her first child when she was just fifteen years old. She went on to have her second child two years later. Dupart was forced to become independent after her family abandoned her through her second expectancy, leading her to pursue her interest in becoming a hairstylist.

Her retail products slowly became a customer-favorite brand, and by 2016, she boasted over 43,000 customers. She acquired several sales despite starting her brand just two years ago, in 2014.

Dupart's company reportedly makes $12 million in sales annually. She is rumored to be worth around $5 million.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart's relationship timeline explored

Dupart met the Funkdafied singer in 2017 after the latter showed up to Dupart’s Miracle Drops event in Atlanta. The two would fall out of touch only to reconnect and start dating in 2019.

Da Brat said in an interview that she wanted to keep their relationship private:

“My staff was going crazy. They were like, ‘Oh my God.’ They were trying to block us and hide us. And it was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s holding her hand in public. Oh my God, did they just kiss?’”

After dealing with the turmoil of hiding a relationship, they went public in 2020. The two announced they were a couple on Instagram.

The couple is finally creating a family of their own, living out of the shadows.

Edited by Shaheen Banu