What happened between Mama June and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell? Estranged daughter attends reality TV star’s wedding

Mama June: Road to Redemption star June Shannon recently married Justin Stroud for the second time. The two got married in an intimate setting in Panama City, Florida. All four of June's children, including Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, attended the wedding.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault of a minor. Discretion is advised.

It is worth noting that Anna had previously cut ties with her mother. In 2021, the former spoke to The Sun about not having a relationship with her mother. Anna said that after June rekindled her romance with Mark McDaniel, who s*xually assaulted Anna when she was a child, Anna began maintaining her distance.

She told the publication that she had no relationship with Mama June.

Why does Anna Cardwell have no relationship with Mama June: Road to Redemption star June Shannon?

When Anna Cardwell was eight, her mother was in a relationship with Mark McDaniel.

In 2003, the then-minor told the police that she had “done the s-word” with Mark and that he repeatedly assaulted her between April and October 2002. She even said that McDaniel had threatened her with violence if she ever told anyone.

After pleading guilty to aggravated child molestation, Mark was sentenced to 10 years and got out of prison in 2014. Chickadee further revealed that when she told her mother about the attacks, Mama June: Road to Redemption star refused to believe her.

However, that wasn't the only thing that went wrong. After Mark had served his time, there were pictures that claimed that Mama June and Mark McDaniel had rekindled their romance.

Although her ex-boyfriend had pleaded guilty and her daughter had opened up about the assault, Mama June said on Dr. Phil in 2014 that she didn’t know Anna’s side of the story until two years earlier.

She said that she had apologized to Anna and that the two of them talk every day. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch even said that she felt like she had failed to protect Anna, and added:

"I didn’t know and she admitted that too. I was at work when this happened."

In 2021, the family got together for Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird’s baby shower, and after this, Chickadee spoke to The Sun. She told the publication that she and her mother had never had a conversation about their part and that June had never apologized for her mistakes.

Chickadee said:

"You know, I’ve never had a conversation with her where she was like, 'Oh, I’m sorry for what happened or, I’m sorry for this.' It’s like she is always brushing everything off and like acting like everything is fine and nothing happened."

She further said that they used to be really close, but when June got back together with Mark, she started maintaining distance. Anna added that she pushed herself away from the Mama June: Road to Redemption star after that because she wondered why her mother would do such a thing.

The eldest daughter sued June Shannon for alleged unpaid appearances on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo but it didn’t go anywhere. She said that their fights over money didn’t help their relationship and that it was a long process. She added that she didn’t want to stress herself out over it.

Anna added that when they see each other they talk but she feels that her mother tries to avoid her and she doesn’t want to try and force a relationship.

Anna attended her mother's wedding to Justin Stroud

However, Anna Chickadee Cardwell put her differences aside and came out to support her mother as she tied the knot with Justin Stroud in an intimate wedding. While talking to PEOPLE Magazine, Mama June said that her wedding was really special and added that her entire family was together for the first time since 2014.

Mama June and Justin first met over TikTok, and he was unaware of her fame. Although the two haven't been together for a long time, they instantly clicked. They first got married in March 2022 in a courthouse ceremony in Georgia, and recently tied the knot in a small and intimate setting on February 18, 2023

