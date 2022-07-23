Fans feel sorry for Sugar Bear after being asked to sign over Alana's custody in Mama June: Road to Redemption

WeTV's Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for its season finale on Friday night, and this week Sugar Bear faced a tough, emotional decision. After June Shannon signed over her custody of Alana to Pumpkin and Josh, only Sugar Bear remained to give his signature.

The couple decided that it was best to get done with it, but fans didn't anticipate that Sugar Bear would break down over the decision, and shared that they felt sorry for him.

Jessica @Jessica65481190 #mamajune Damnit Josh is a good man, im over here crying watching this. How hard of a situation this is. This is utterly heartbreaking watching sugarbear sign his rights away, but he is doing it for her, genuinely. My heart. Damnit Josh is a good man, im over here crying watching this. How hard of a situation this is. This is utterly heartbreaking watching sugarbear sign his rights away, but he is doing it for her, genuinely. My heart. 😭😭😭😭 #mamajune

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to sympathize with Sugar Bear, adding that they felt sorry for him.

Why did Sugar Bear break down while signing over Alana's rights?

The season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption featured Josh meeting up with Sugar Bear to have him hand over Alana's custody to them. Sugar Bear was taken aback, but Josh explained the situation to him:

"If the only thing that you’ve been interested in is the best interest for Alana, then we have to sign some papers. This is, like, for us to gain sole custody of Alana from June."

Continuing, Josh shared that he was not coming after Sugar Bear with "a dagger," but just wanted to be able to formally and legally take care of Honey BooBoo aka Alana.

Josh and Pumpkin have been taking care of Alana for years now, and the Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that he wanted to continue doing so. Josh also shared that after signing Alana's custody over to them, he would have to help out with her medical bills and college.

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv #MamaJune You have to do what's best for Alana You have to do what's best for Alana ❤️ #MamaJune https://t.co/blK1Tu3yuS

Sugar Bear, on the other hand, was having a hard time digesting these facts. He shared that it was going to be hard for him to the sign those documents because it felt like he was signing Alana out of his life. He added that she was the only thing he's got right now.

Although Sugar Bear got emotional and broke down, he eventually decided to sign the documents and hand over custody of Alana to Pumpkin and Josh. Though fans were glad that Sugar Bear signed the papers, they felt sad for him after witnessing him break down in front of the camera.

"I feel sorry for Sugar Bear": Fans sympathize with him as he gets emotional in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Taking to Twitter, some fans shared that they felt sad for Sugar Bear. Others also pointed out that despite it being a difficult decision, this was the best thing he had done for Alana.

Gina Ram 🇺🇸 @ginar2008 I feel sorry for Sugar Bear. Alana needs to stay in contact with him. She'll regret it one day. He did the best he could by her. #mamajune I feel sorry for Sugar Bear. Alana needs to stay in contact with him. She'll regret it one day. He did the best he could by her. #mamajune

Kayleigh Signor @KayleighSignor The best thing June & Sugar Bear has ever done was sign their rights over to Pumpkin & Josh. That’s where Alanna deserves to be. #MamaJune The best thing June & Sugar Bear has ever done was sign their rights over to Pumpkin & Josh. That’s where Alanna deserves to be. #MamaJune

big head @hollingsjerk I don't think sugar bear is a bad guy I think he just doesn't know how to be a father and him getting emotional signing over custody vs june basically not caring speaks for itself #mamajune I don't think sugar bear is a bad guy I think he just doesn't know how to be a father and him getting emotional signing over custody vs june basically not caring speaks for itself #mamajune

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Glad Sugar Bear approves of the job Pumpkin and Josh have done in taking care of Alana! #MamaJune Glad Sugar Bear approves of the job Pumpkin and Josh have done in taking care of Alana! #MamaJune

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 It had to be difficult for sugar bear to deal with June about Alana. Had to be a headache #mamajune It had to be difficult for sugar bear to deal with June about Alana. Had to be a headache #mamajune

…Yup @abigdream332 Awwwwww seeing sugar bear cry is so sad.. but I can’t get alanna saying “sugarbear doesn’t want me cause I’m a girl” out my head. I wonder if he really feels that way. If he does I know he still feels some guilt. He’s just not an outspoken guy. Could be a better dad #mamajune Awwwwww seeing sugar bear cry is so sad.. but I can’t get alanna saying “sugarbear doesn’t want me cause I’m a girl” out my head. I wonder if he really feels that way. If he does I know he still feels some guilt. He’s just not an outspoken guy. Could be a better dad #mamajune

✨🍫Black Buttafly🍫✨ @Cocoaa_Beann #MamaJune Why do I feel bad for Sugar Bear Why do I feel bad for Sugar Bear😭 #MamaJune

More details on what happened in the season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption

After breaking the news to Sugar Bear about wanting him to sign over Alana's custody, Josh shared that he could empathize with him.

During his confessional, he said:

"As a father, I could never, ever, ever imagine having to sign my rights away to my child especially to another person. But, in this case, he knows that she’s safe where she’s at. He also knows that Alana would much rather live with us."

While they were lucky enough to get Sugar Bear's approval without any drama, it didn't go the same way with June. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star was shocked when the lawyer told her about having to pay child support to Pumpkin and Josh.

June was asked to pay $2000 every month to Josh and Pumpkin, but she outright refused to, claiming she didn't have that much. She added that she could do away with maybe a couple hundred dollars but not anymore. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star also added that she thought she was signing away her rights over Alana to Pumpkin and Josh.

Pumpkin was taken aback by her mother's behavior and decided to take her to court. In the end, the court ruled that June had to pay the couple $800 a month in child support.

