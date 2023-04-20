What did Tracy Smith do? Charges explored as Florida school principal arrested over misconduct allegations

Tracy Smith, the 43-year-old principal of Xceed Preparatory Academy in Florida, was arrested for allegedly s*xually abusing a male student. Smith was arrested on Monday, April 17, 2023. It was also reported that the student had opened up to the principal about his family issues. The male victim had begun taking lessons and tests in Tracy Smith’s office in October 2022.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse of a minor. Discretion is advised.

According to a report by CBS Miami, as the student began sharing his issues with Smith, he began looking at her as a mother figure. He also said that when she initially touched him, it felt comforting, but eventually it became uncomfortable for him and he began feeling that their relationship had crossed a line.

The student further spoke to the authorities and stated that his academic performance also got hampered due to Tracy’s alleged actions. Attorney Brian Bieber, who is representing the school, mentioned that the allegations came up suddenly.

Tracy Smith allegedly s*xually abused the male student who went to her office to study and take tests

Disturbing allegations have been made against a Florida educator, Tracy Smith, the principal of Xceed Preparatory Academy.

Smith has been accused of s*xually abusing a younger male student while he came to her office to study and take tests. The student initially reported viewing Smith as a “mother figure,” and found her touch comforting. However, as mentioned earlier, after the alleged abuse continued, the student stated that it hampered his academic performance and that he felt guilty.

Tracy Smith has been an educator for almost 20 years and has worked at the Florida prep school for three years now. She has also received several awards for her charity work and philanthropic service in the community.

According to attorney Brian Bieber, the allegations against Smith were unexpected and a complete shock to everyone. He said that the school and staff will coordinate with the authorities. Bieber added that creating a safe environment was "paramount" at the Florida school without any exceptions.

Smith has been accused of touching the student inappropriately, (Image via Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹/Twitter)

Smith has been released on a bond of $25,000 after making her first court appearance

The male student described Tracy’s actions and stated that she touched his leg with her leg and progressed to touching it with her hand. The school principal would also make him touch her legs up and down. The student told the investigating officers that their relationship “crossed the line.”

Tracy has also been accused of being involved in some “intimate talk” through Snapchat and iMessage. The student said that Smith would later ask him to delete their messages. She also allegedly made a reference to oral s*x.

Smith has been an educator for around 20 years, (Image via @JustVent6/Twitter)

NBC Miami reported that Tracy Smith made her first court appearance on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and has been released on a bond of $25,000. She has also been ordered not to reach out to the victim or any other minor outside of her family.

Smith is also not permitted to return to school. It was further found that her information has been taken down from the school’s official website.

According to the laws in Florida, soliciting in s*xual conduct by an authority figure is a criminal offense and is treated as a second-degree felony.

