Who is Anessa Paige Gower? California Biology teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 7 students at Making Waves academy 

A former biology teacher, identified as Anessa Paige Gower, has been accused of molesting children in California, where she is facing 29 individual criminal counts.

On April 8, the Contra Costa District Attorney issued an official statement on the accusations made against Gower, stating that she engaged in several sexual acts with minors at Making Waves Academy in Richmond.

Who is Anessa Paige Gower and what exactly did she do?

Robert Wilkinson @RobertW41590898 California prosecutors charged a teacher with nearly 30 counts of child molestation Friday.

Anessa Paige Gower was a teacher at Richmond's Making Waves Academy before she was arrested on Wednesday and hit with 29 child molestation charges by the Contra Costa County DA's Office. California prosecutors charged a teacher with nearly 30 counts of child molestation Friday.Anessa Paige Gower was a teacher at Richmond's Making Waves Academy before she was arrested on Wednesday and hit with 29 child molestation charges by the Contra Costa County DA's Office. https://t.co/YvIyR3oX7G

Gower has been a resident of California since 2018, as per public records. From January 2018 until February 2021, she lived in Foster City, California. According to public records, she has also resided in San Francisco. Details regarding Gower's employment at the Richmond-based school were not specified by Making Waves Academy.

Gower, also known as Anessa Paige Smythe, was born and raised in Arkansas, according to public records. In addition to Arkansas, Gower has lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee before relocating to California, according to public data collected by outlet Heavy.

As per the statement issued by the Contra Costa District Attorney, between 2021 and 2022, Gower "allegedly engaged in numerous acts of a s*xual nature with minors."

Over 1,100 students in grades 5 through 12 attend the charter school.

According to authorities, the case includes seven minors. The ages and genders of the accused victims were not revealed.

"Investigators took statements from the victims and witnesses about a number of incidents involving s*x acts with minors, inappropriate touching, and sharing s*xually graphic photos over online platforms."

On April 6, Gower was detained by Richmond Police at Sacramento International Airport. She was detained upon her return to California following a trip to Hawaii.

Gower is being detained on a $2 million bail and has yet to enter a plea to the accusations she faces, which include statutory r*pe, indecent actions with a kid under the age of 14, sending harmful matter to lure a minor, and over two dozen counts of child molestation.

The school is located in Richmond. (Image via Making Waves Academy)

While talking to outlet KRON4, the Chief Executive Offier at Making Waves Academy, Alton Nelson, revealed that the allegations against Gower came to light during an in-school investigation.

He said that after the school authorities determined that Anessa Paige Gower violated school policy, they discovered some highly concerning allegations involving her conduct.

"We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed. There is nothing more important than the health, safety and well-being of our students."

The investigation is currently on-going as Anessa Paige Gower remains under custody.

Edited by Somava Das