Where was Alexandra Hill found? Missing Long Island mother and toddler found safe

38-year-old Alexandra Hill, along with her 3-year-old daughter, were last seen on Wednesday leaving her father’s house in East Setauket. Fortunately, Hill and her daughter have been found safe and “have been located and are unharmed.” The same was confirmed by Suffolk County Police on Saturday. Police are yet to reveal additional information.

Alexandra Hill went missing from her father’s Long Island house. Pamela Hill, Alexandra’s mother, stated that she hasn’t seen Hill in over a year, and also that she was estranged from her former husband.

Authorities mentioned that Alexandra Hill was last seen driving a 2010 red Honda Accord with New York license plate LBH 7040. The 38-year-old and her daughter, Chloe Sokolinski, had reportedly been traveling to a relative’s residence in New Jersey.

Alexandra Hill and her 3-year-old daughter have been found safe after being missing for a few days

The mother-daughter duo went missing a few days back after they were last seen leaving a house on Long Island on Wednesday. An extensive search was launched to find Alexandra Hill and her toddler daughter Chole Sokolinski. Police found the duo safe and the same has been confirmed by them on Saturday. Pamela Hill, Alexandra’s mother said,

“I am so sick to my stomach. I just found out. Nobody told me. A friend of Alexandra’s called me because she said it was all over the paper.”

She further added,

“I want to tell her to come home and how much I love her and Chloe. I want to be with them. I want to help them.”

The extensive search came to an end on Saturday when police reported that the duo had been safely located.

Authorities believe that Alexandra and her toddler daughter were reportedly going to New Jersey to a relative’s place

According to law enforcement officials, the 38-year-old mother was seen driving a red Honda Accord. After she was last seen at her dad’s house at around 8 am on Wednesday, the father was not reachable through voice mail. On Saturday, April 22, 2023, officers at the Suffolk County Police Department stated that the duo has been “located and are unharmed.”

Before Hill and her toddler daughter were found, cops also urged the public to reach out to them if they had any information regarding the missing mum and her toddler. Authorities described Hill as being 5’5” tall and weighing around 125 pounds; she was also described as having hazel eyes and brown hair.

Since the two have been located, police haven’t revealed many details yet. Alexandra has also not spoken about her daughter. Law enforcement officials mentioned that she was reportedly traveling to a relative’s place in New Jersey during the time they disappeared.

