What is ketamine? Bob Lee autopsy report reveals tech exec consumed multiple drugs before being killed

Tech executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed last month in San Francisco. An autopsy report recently revealed that Lee had traces of alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine in his system. 43-year-old Bob Lee also had a compound called cocaethylene in his system, which is a mix of alcohol and cocaine. Traces of allergy medication were also found in the autopsy report released on Monday.

The autopsy report additionally stated that Lee had multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. According to prosecutors, his slaying was a "planned and deliberate" one. Authorities have further charged the suspect, identified as Nima Momeni, with Lee's murder.

38-year-old Nima Momeni owns an IT business and resides in the East Bay city of Emeryville. The victim and the suspect allegedly had an altercation shortly before Bob Lee was stabbed to death. Despite the charges, Momeni's defense attorneys claimed that the evidence produced by the prosecutors did not indicate a premeditated murder charge.

Ketamine, a powerful anesthetic was found in Bob Lee's system

The tragic incident took place on April 4, 2023, when San Francisco tech executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed at around 2:30 am local time in Rincon Hill, and the suspect was identified as Nima Momeni. Momeni, the owner of a small IT firm, allegedly stabbed Bob using a kitchen knife. In a court filing, prosecutors urged the judge not to grant Momeni bail.

The filing further stated that a friend of Lee's was present and was having drinks with him and Momeni's sister, just a day before the fatal stabbing. He claimed to have overheard a conversation between Nima Momeni and Bob Lee, where the former asked Lee if his interaction with his sister included "drugs or anything inappropriate." However, Lee denied the same.

Several hours later, surveillance footage captured Momeni and the victim leaving his car at a high-rise apartment in Millennium Tower, where the suspect's sister resides. Prosecutors stated, citing footage, that the two then drove away in Momeni's car in the opposite direction of the hotel where Bob Lee had checked in. After exiting the car around two blocks away, Momeni was reportedly seen stabbing Lee three times.

An autopsy report was released on Monday which revealed that Bob Lee had consumed alcohol, cocaine, and ketamine. Ketamine is considered a powerful anesthetic and can be fatal, especially if consumed with other drugs. It is often used to treat depression as well. John Krystal, MD, Chief of Psychiatry at Yale-New Haven Hospital and Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut said:

“Ketamine can produce feelings of unreality; visual and sensory distortions; a distorted feeling about one’s body; temporary unusual thoughts and beliefs; and a euphoria or a buzz.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ketamine is treated as a Schedule III non-narcotic and has to be used only as a general anesthetic. It can incapacitate a human being, and also result in short-term memory loss. The autopsy report additionally stated that he had an allergy medication called cetirizine in his system.

Despite undergoing several surgeries, Lee succumbed to his injuries and died a few hours after the stabbing

As per ABC7, the tech executive was stabbed once in the hip and twice in the chest. Bob Lee was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and was identified through his driver's license. He also had to undergo several surgeries. However, he was pronounced dead in the operating room at around 6:49 am.

As per CNBC, his chest wounds were around two to three inches deep, and had pierced the "right lateral anterior inferior ventricle of the heart" and the "right posterior lateral inferior ventricle."

Police further discovered a text message that Nima's sister allegedly sent Lee, which read:

“Just wanted to make sure you’re doing ok, 'cause know Nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you.”

Nima Momeni's defense lawyer Paula Canny stated:

“There’s a lot of drugs in Bob Lee’s system. I mean, Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs. What happens when people take drugs? Generally, they act like drug people, and what drug people act like is not themselves, not happy-go-lucky. Just kind of illusory and make bad decisions and do bad things.”

Elon Musk, who described Lee as a friend, took to Twitter and said:

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”

Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup, and has been the founder of Cash App. Momeni's lawyer reportedly said that the suspect would plead not guilty to the murder charges.

