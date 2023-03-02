Yoo Ah-in recently tested positive for cocaine and ketamine

According to a report by TV Chosun's News 9, on March 1, Yoo Ah-in tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. This follows soon after previously reported positive results for marijuana and propofol.

Yoo Ah-in has been under investigation by the police for illegal use of propofol since last month, during which various medical offices in Seoul were searched and seized for suspected illegal administration of the drug to the actor since 2021. The actor underwent a urine and hair test on February 5, with the former testing positive for marijuana.

Subsequently, the National Forensic Service's hair test showed that Yoo Ah-in had also used propofol, cocaine, and ketamine. The police are currently reviewing ketamine prescription records to determine whether the actor habitually used the drug. They also plan to question him again as early as next week.

Yoo Ah-in’s agency hasn’t responded to recent updates

Other than their brief responses in February, the actor’s agency hasn’t responded to him testing positive for the drugs. In their initial correspondence, the agency had said:

“This is UAA. Recently, Yoo Ah In underwent police investigation pertaining to propofol. He is actively cooperating in all investigations regarding this and we plan to proactively address the aspects that are a problem. We apologize for causing concern.”

Following his return from the United States, the police investigated the actor for drug use on February 5, conducting both a urine and hair test. On February 10, it was announced that Yoo Ah-in's urine sample had tested positive for marijuana.

Earlier, on February 8 and 9, the police searched and seized various medical offices in Seoul's Gangnam and Yongsan districts that are suspected of illegally administering propofol to the actor since early 2021.

In response to the news, Yoo Ah-in's agency UAA stated that they had not yet received a notice from the police regarding the drug test results and that they planned to cooperate proactively with all investigations, as previously stated in their earlier comment on the propofol investigation.

Fans seem to be of the opinion that the actor needs to get help.

엘라 @Ellinadear Yoo Ah-in is a freaking good actor and I hate what's happening right now.



HATE! Yoo Ah-in is a freaking good actor and I hate what's happening right now.HATE!

crafty lil pidge @ramendates @soompi he’s clearly already struggling, the burden of all this media coverage and public shaming is gonna make it so much worse. i hope he gets professional help before it’s too late. this truly is sad more than anything else. @soompi he’s clearly already struggling, the burden of all this media coverage and public shaming is gonna make it so much worse. i hope he gets professional help before it’s too late. this truly is sad more than anything else. 💔

Many are looking forward to some of the actor’s upcoming works. Netflix, in a media statement, also announced that the platform is in discussions with teams for the actor’s new projects.

He will be seen in the upcoming films The Match and Hi.5, as well as the series, Goodbye Earth. He is also scheduled to film the second season of Hellbound later this year.

This was, however, before the actor had tested positive for marijuana - a substance that is illegal in South Korea. It remains to be seen whether the actor will continue to receive support for his projects from fans in light of the recent results.

Poll : 0 votes