On October 20, several pictures surfaced online featuring Korean soloist IU and actor Yoo Ah-in, who were seen together in Paris. Soon afterward, many tweets claimed that Yoo An-in and IU were on a date. However, the fans of both stars were outraged and asked people not to spread rumors as they were sure that the duo was not visiting Paris together.

A netizen shared a post online claiming that the My Mister actress was surprised to see the Hellbound actor in a foreign land. According to the netizen:

"I watched the two greet each other form afar. They both looked surprised, and it was cute."

She also shared pictures of the two, which later went viral.

Reportedly, IU was in Europe to attend the 'Gucci Fashion Week' in Milan, Italy. Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in traveled to Europe for Bottega Veneta's summer 2023 fashion show.

Groundless dating rumors of Yoo Ah-in and IU leave fans infuriated

After baseless rumors started to unravel on social media, fans of Yoo Ah-in and IU began to defend the two artists, who, in reality, were surprised to encounter each other in Paris.

A fan mentioned on Twitter that the LILAC singer was casually strolling the streets, greeting fans and signing their albums. She accidentally met the Chicago Typewriter actor there and greeted him.

On the other hand, one wrote:

"I'm not against iu dating yoo ah in but they were not dating they just bump each other in paris."

Fans also pointed out that the 29-year-old singer has been romantically linked to several Korean celebrities, with no solid proof supporting the rumors. Previously, she was rumored to be dating actor Park Seo-joon, BTS' Jungkook, EXO's Baekhyun, BIG BANG's G-Dragon, and actor Yeo Jin-goo. However, none of the rumors are true.

IU, born Lee Ji-eun, is one of the most popular Korean singers and has a massive global fan following. With hit songs like Love Poem, Celebrity, LILAC, eight, and Bleuming, the singer has garnered immense love from fans. On top of that, she is also renowned for her popular K-dramas, such as Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo, The Producers, and more.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in is known for his acting range and ability to display emotions on-screen. He was recently seen in Seoul Vibe, and his 2021 release Hellbound became a hit on Netflix.

He will next be seen alongside Lee Byung-hun in The Match, a movie based on the true story of two famous players of the game GO (baduk). The film is ditching theatrical release and will be arrive on Netflix instead.

