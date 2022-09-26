Hellbound renewed for season 2, what can you expect in the all new season?

Critically acclaimed K-drama Hellbound has been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made on September 24 at TUDUM, Netflix's global fan event.

Hellbound is based on an eponymous webcomic set in a world where humans have to face Hell's emissaries (called 'angels of death' on the show), who appear without warning and deliver prophetic decrees condemning people to Hell.

The first season of the show was one of the most promising K-dramas that premiered on Netflix in 2021. Despite ending on a cliff hanger, there was no news of a renewal for the longest time, keeping fans of the webcomic and the show on their toes.

Now that a renewal has been announced, let us take a look at what we might expect from the upcoming season of the show.

Kim Hyun-joo may lead the second season of Hellbound

The first season of Hellbound ended on a right high note.

For one, Song So-hyun (Won Jin-a) and her husband Bae Young-jae (Park Jung-min) sacrifice their lives to save their baby from the angel of death after Song So-hyun receives a verdict from the angel right after she gives birth to her baby. Following their death, it is Kim Hyun-joo’s character Min Hae-jin, who ends up with the baby, placing her as one of the leads for the upcoming season of the show.

How she takes care of the baby, what her secret organization is all about, and who will replace Yoo Ah-in in the second season are questions that have to be answered. Yoo Ah-in’s character Jung Jin-soo died in the first season as he was one of the many individuals who had received a verdict about his death.

The first season also introduced quite a conflict through the character Arrowhead, who perpetrated hate and violence among his subscribers.

The biggest question that fans of the first season have about Hellbound is the inception of the angels of death. Are they really beings of extraordinary power? Or are they a device that someone powerful is using for their end game?

The comic that Hellbound is based on, did not exactly have an answer to this question either. Instead, it concentrated on the struggles of the individuals who received a verdict from the angels of death.

The world at large believes that the reason behind the verdict is due to the sins that the subject of the verdict has committed. However, there is no definite reason, and this belief is something that the Church of the New Truth perpetrated for their own benefit. Jin Su (Yoo Ah-in) was a member of the same body before he was killed by the smoke demon.

Now it is upon Hae-jin to prove the claims of the Church of the New Truth as wrong. If only sinners were receiving verdicts on their death, then what sin could a newborn baby have committed? Song So-hyun’s baby is the key to answering all the questions, and it would be interesting to see the direction that the show takes in the future.

Keep watching this space to find out other details about Hellbound season 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far