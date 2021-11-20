Hellbound: Who is the extremist Arrowhead broadcaster with neon makeup in Netflix show?

Note: Spoilers for Netflix show Hellbound ahead.

One intriguing yet-hateful character in Hellbound is the live broadcaster who is a member of Arrowhead. This man would remind left-leaning viewers of right-wing extremists. Yet, for the majority of the show, he appeared with a neon glow-in-the-dark makeup on.

His identity was later revealed as Lee Dong Wook, and a lot changed for him in the four years after Jin Su's death.

In the first three episodes, he would go live on social media and attack Min Hae Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) and Jung Jin Su (Yoo Ah In) for their inability to listen to God's will and live by it.

Everyone except those belonging to Arrowhead was considered in the wrong. Any comment from him would either frustrate viewers or elicit reactions of hatred and disgust.

Arrowhead member also receives decree from angel of death in Hellbound

The reason why this particular Arrowhead member among hundred others became of interest to the audience is because of the role that he played in the second chapter of Hellbound.

The show, consisting of six episodes, can be split into two chapters. The first chapter depicted the story of the Church of the New Truth's birth and its climb to fame, led by Jung Jin Su. The second depicted how the Church changed in the absence of Jin Su in Hellbound.

In the first chapter of Hellbound, the identity of the broadcaster was never revealed. In the second chapter, which also introduced PD Bae Young Jae (Park Jung Min) and his wife Song So Hyun (Won Jin A), this arrowhead member's identity was revealed as Lee Dong Wook (Kim Do Hyun).

He is the one who provided Min Hae Jin, Song So Hyun, and Bae Young Jae with a safe place to stay while on the run from the Church. He claimed that despite living a sincere and righteous life as directed by Jin Su, he received a decree from the angel of death.

He was disillusioned and also felt betrayed by his community. He claimed that this was also why he stopped broadcasting and went against Arrowhead and the Church. Yet, when he learned that a newborn baby received the decree too, something snapped within him.

Lee Dong Wook planned to kill Min Hae Jin, Song So Hyun, and Bae Young Jae in Hellbound

He realized that the baby's decree will be carried out by the smoke demons five minutes before his allotted time. He wondered why God would will something like this, and he went to the Church for answers.

In the absence of Jin Su, the Church was taken over by the pastor who had ordered Min Hae Jin's death. He did not want the public to know that a newborn baby received a decree, as it would lead to questions that the Church could not answer.

What sin could a baby have committed? This question would lead to the fall of the Church. So they manipulated Lee Dong Wook into believing that he was a messiah who received the decree to cover up for God's mistake of sending a decree to the baby.

Lee Dong Wook was convinced and went to the extent of attacking Bae Young Jae, Song So Hyun, and Min Hae Jin to hide everything about the baby.

However, he did not succeed and was instead attacked by the smoke demons in Episode 6 of Hellbound.

