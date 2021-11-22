Hellbound ending explained: Will Song So Hyun and Bae Young Jae's sacrifice help stop angel of death?

Spoilers for Netflix show Hellbound ahead

To understand Hellbound's ending, it is important to understand why the show is split into two parts - before the death of leader Jung Jin Su (Yoo Ah In) and after. When people in Jin Su's country were not aware of what a decree from angel of death meant, he tried to raise awareness.

He did interpret the decree in a way that he deemed fit and manipulated the public into believing his version too. However, after his death, his version led to a corrupt body taking over the country in the name of saving sinners and helping families lead a righteous life.

Why do humans receive the decree to be bound to hell in Hellbound?

The first part or the chapter in the show depicted Jin Su's efforts to bring about a better change in society with his revelation. He used video proof of different individuals receiving a decree from the angel of death.

The leader also showed videos of how smoke demons carried out this decree at the exact moment that the angel of death had predicted.

A still of Yoo Ah In in Hellbound (Image via Netflix)

These beings are supernatural. Yet, the first season of Hellbound did not explain where these creatures originated. It instead depicted the struggles of people who unfortunately received this decree.

Jin Su is one such individual. He was aware that the decree had nothing to do with his sins, yet he decided to draw this conclusion to change the world.

However, after his decree was carried out, the world changed. Not for the better, but for the worse. The church of the New Truth that Jin Su had found was taken over by men and women who manipulated the public for profit and power.

The only way this situation can be overturned is if Jin Su's claims can be proven as false. And that is where Song So Hyun and Bae Young Jae come in.

Can a human who received a decree escape the smoke monsters in Hellbound?

The short answer is yes. The long answer lies in the finale episode of the Netflix drama starring Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin A and Park Jung Min.

Song So Hyun (Won Jin A) and Bae Young Jae (Park Jung Min) just became parents and their newborn baby was kept at the NICU in Hellbound. When So Hyun tried to sneak in a look at her baby, she witnessed the angel of death give her baby the decree and bind it to hell.

That was when the question of how a newborn baby could receive a decree rose. After all, according to Jin Su's theory, sinners received the decree. What sin could a day old baby have committed? This is exactly what Min Hae Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) wanted to reveal to the world.

She wanted the public to understand that the decree had nothing to do with sins. They had to come together to beat the decree in Hellbound and find a way to escape the smoke monsters. However, the Church of New Truth, wanted this truth to be buried.

They wanted the public to blindly believe in their claims and make profit off of people's beliefs. So they hunted the parents down when they learned about the baby's decree. That was when So Hyun and Young Jae took refuge in a former Arrowhead home.

Arrowhead Lee Do Hyun, who was well known for his live broadcasts when Jin Su was alive, initially claimed that he was disillusioned by the church, and betrayed after he received a decree in Hellbound too.

However, when he realized that the baby's decree would be carried out five minutes before his. He reached out to the church again, and was manipulated. He was led to believe that he was a messiah who had received a decree to hide God's mistake of sending a decree to a new born baby.

Lee Do Hyun decided to kill the baby's parents, Min Hae Jin, and the baby to confuse the public and bury the truth in Hellbound. Instead, a miracle occurred. When the smoke monsters arrived, the neighbors came out to see a mother holding a baby and announce in tears that he received a decree.

The smoke monsters tried to get a hold of the baby, but the father and mother safeguarded their child by hugging the baby. This ensured that the baby wouldn't come in contact with the monsters in Hellbound.

When the neighbors and Min Hae Jin believed that the family was dead and burned to crisp by the monsters, the baby's cry surprised everyone including the members of the church. Min Hae Jin escaped with the child and the neighbors woke up to the truth.

The Church of New Truth did not have the same power as it did in the past. The cops who had accompanied the church members to capture Min Hae Jin also became aware of the lies that the church had spun in Hellbound.

The ending hence indicated that society at large would also wake up to the truth when served with evidence. If a second Hellbound season were to be made, it would see the baby and Min Hae Jin take centerstage. This baby might also be the key to stopping the smoke monsters and the angel of death.

