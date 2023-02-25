“We are still with him”: Fans show unwavering support for Yoo Ah-in as he tested positive for the drug propofol

On February 24, South Korean media outlets reported that police have officially announced that actor Yoo Ah-in has tested positive for the use of the drug propofol.

The National Forensic Service has sent a report of Yoo Ah-in’s hair test to the police at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s unit set up for the drug investigation. As per reports, the actor's hair sample has tested positive for propofol.

A few days earlier, his urine samples showed positive results for marijuana, which is illegal in South Korea. As news of the actor's positive drug tests comes to light, fans are worried for his mental health. One fan tweeted:

Fan's support for Yoo Ah-in

“It will be controversial in Korea but let the rest of the world enjoy”: Fans want to watch Yoo Ah-in’s upcoming projects

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family According to MBC news, Yoo Ah In hair test come positive with three type of drugs, including marijuana, propofol, and another type of drug



In the midst of Yoo Ah-in's controversial use of propofol, Netflix issued an official statement regarding the actor's projects. The platform stated that they are in discussions with teams for the actor’s new projects. He will be seen in some upcoming Netflix projects, including the films The Match and Hi.5, and the series Goodbye Earth. He is also scheduled to shoot the second season of Hellbound later this year.

However, fans are of different opinions and think the contrary. They feel the actor needs medical treatment and his recent projects should be released as scheduled. As for the use of marijuana, many feel that even though it's not legal in South Korea, its usage is common in many western countries, and they see no harm in releasing his upcoming projects.

One fan tweeted:

“It’ll be controversial in Korea but let the rest of the world enjoy.”

change @xylotribune @KoreanUpdates It'll be controversial in korea but let the rest of the world enjoy @KoreanUpdates It'll be controversial in korea but let the rest of the world enjoy

Abby_ahin @abby_ahin 🥺

@seeksik

you told me, what else can I do besides supporting you as always?

#Yooahin #유아인 sorry …………. when I said that I love you I meant that I love you forever. and I'm gonna keep on loving you. because it's the only thing I wanna doyou told me, what else can I do besides supporting you as always? sorry …………. when I said that I love you I meant that I love you forever. and I'm gonna keep on loving you. because it's the only thing I wanna do❤️🥺@seeksik you told me, what else can I do besides supporting you as always?😭#Yooahin #유아인 https://t.co/PSa08CKqzG

Freesbie @flicker20114 @KoreanUpdates I don’t think Netflix will stop the showing of the project YAI made under Netflix .. Maryjane is so common in the western ..but let’s face it they have already spent money .. it’s business sorry for my POV @KoreanUpdates I don’t think Netflix will stop the showing of the project YAI made under Netflix .. Maryjane is so common in the western ..but let’s face it they have already spent money .. it’s business sorry for my POV

TAEMIN MY MAN MY MAN MY MAN💚💛 @TaemThot How Yoo ah In gets help that he needs and support more than hate. That is a strong drug so sad How Yoo ah In gets help that he needs and support more than hate. That is a strong drug so sad

Uzhwa @Uzhwa1992 Am I the only one feeling sorry for Yoo Ah In I know drugs are wrong but you could tell over the years he’s been going through stuff Am I the only one feeling sorry for Yoo Ah In I know drugs are wrong but you could tell over the years he’s been going through stuff 😥

GONG HYO JIN/KIM HEE AE @maricelgliponao Leave yoo ah in alone give him peace of mind akala ng mga to perfect sila Leave yoo ah in alone give him peace of mind akala ng mga to perfect sila😌

Gwen 💫 @GabwithGwen #Jujihoon #hajungwoo #kdrama #hallyu I love Yoo Ah In + Ju Ji Hoon +Ha Jung Woo❣️All 3 are amazing actors 🥰 I also don't think the criminalization of drug use is an effective deterrent. At the same taking propofol is no joke and I'd hate to see anyone OD. 🥴 #YooAhIn I love Yoo Ah In + Ju Ji Hoon +Ha Jung Woo❣️All 3 are amazing actors 🥰 I also don't think the criminalization of drug use is an effective deterrent. At the same taking propofol is no joke and I'd hate to see anyone OD. 🥴 #YooAhIn #Jujihoon #hajungwoo #kdrama #hallyu https://t.co/IO38dD8UpY

Propofol is a type of drug that results in low levels of consciousness and memory loss for certain events and is prohibited in South Korea for non-medicinal use. The side-effects include nausea, hypertension, coughing, severe pain at the injection site, and a tingling sensation.

Earlier on February 5, the actor was abruptly stopped by the South Korean police while coming from an overseas schedule. He underwent urine and hair tests on the same day and tested positive for marijuana. Later on, the National Forensic Service decided to conduct further tests and investigations into the actor’s habitual use of drugs.

According to South Korean media outlets, Yoo Ah-in has been on the radar of the police for some time now. The Chicago Typewriter actor was one of the 51 people who were being targeted for investigations for frequent drug use. Police are also investigating hospitals in Gangnam-gu and Yongsan-gu in Seoul.

It has also been reported that police have seized the actor's phone to investigate more about the duration, frequency, and amount of drugs he abused.

Yoo Ah-In’s agency’s statement regarding his drug use controversy

After Yoo Ah-in tested positive for propofol use, his agency, UAA, issued an official statement stating that they are fully cooperating with the investigation and intend to explain the specific issues in the future. The agency further stated that they would release an official statement regarding the ongoing controversy through their lawyer and asked for cooperation from the public.

It has been reported that the Hellbound actor has been banned from leaving the country. The actor has been removed from several advertising campaigns that he has endorsed in the past.

As per MBC News, Yoo Ah-in has also tested positive for a third drug, apart from marijuana and propofol. He will also be summoned by the police for further investigations.

