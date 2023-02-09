What is Propofol? Yoo Ah-In's agency confirms police investigation over habitual use allegations

On February 9, 2023, Hellbound actor Yoo Ah-in reportedly underwent a police investigation for the habitual use of Propofol. In response to the reports, the actor's agency, United Artists Agency (UAA), confirmed that the matter is under police investigation and that the actor is proactively cooperating with the authorities regarding this. Furthermore, he plans to proactively address the aspects that are a problem.

Propofol is a sleep-inducer and anesthetic drug that is illegal to use in South Korea except for surgical procedures. At lower doses, Propofol acts as a conscious sedative, making the person semi-conscious. The side effects of the drug include pain at the injection site, nausea, coughing, hypertension, itching, and tingling sensation.

Yoo Ah-in will reportedly be investigated for alleged violation of the Narcotics Control Act

On February 8, 2023, Korean media outlet TV Chosun’s News9 reported that a certain top actor had undergone a police investigation over the alleged use of Propofol, which was later confirmed to be Yoo Ah-in. A few days ago, it was also reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency called on the Hellbound actor to be investigated for an alleged violation of the Narcotics Control Act.

Additionally, Yoo Ah-in has reportedly been banned from leaving the country, and his body hair has been requested for evaluation by the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to confirm whether or not he has consumed Propofol.

Police have reportedly been investigating the matter for a long time now, as they went around multiple hospitals to find Yoo Ah-in and summon him for an investigation. It was further stated that the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had asked the police to investigate the Chicago Typewriter actor for the alleged prescribed use of Propofol.

As of now, the investigations are ongoing, and once the reports come out, it will be known whether or not the actor is guilty of using Propofol.

Yoo Ah-in’s upcoming projects might face a potential ban due to his scandal

As such, K-drama fans are shocked by the news and have taken to social media to react to the incident surrounding the Hellbound actor. Apart from discussing how his future projects might be in jeopardy, they also tweeted about the effects of Propofol.

Fans are aware that the Korean entertainment industry does not take to scandals kindly. Based on the latest update, Yoo Ah-in’s upcoming projects are in jeopardy. This is because the Hellbound actor is reportedly set to appear in the psychological-thriller drama Goodbye Earth, which is based on the webtoon The Fool at the End of the World.

The drama is in the last stages of completing its final preparations and was to go on the floors soon. However, now with his recent scandal, the project might get delayed until the Hellbound actor's name is cleared.

Scripted by Jung Sung-joo, Goodbye Earth will be helmed by PD Kim Jin-min of Netflix's My Name and Extracurricular fame. It shows how humans will live their last 200 days on planet Earth until the planet's collision with an asteroid. The drama also stars Hospital Playlist actress Ahn Eun-jin.

