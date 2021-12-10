Yoo Ah In and Han So Hee’s adorable interaction at AAAs 2021 goes viral

Hellbound’s Yoo Ah In and My Name’s Han So Hee had a cute interaction captured at the Asia Artist Awards 2021. A fancam recorded the clandestine moments shared between two of the biggest South Korean stars.

Subsequently, the clip has gone viral, with fans now demanding a project starring the actors.

Fans demand a project with Yoo Ah In and Han So Hee after their cute interaction goes viral

kath @kdramatreats jeon yeo been, han so hee, yoo ah in, lee seunggi, and lee jung jae in one frame, the power 🔥 jeon yeo been, han so hee, yoo ah in, lee seunggi, and lee jung jae in one frame, the power 🔥 https://t.co/gGh0ocEHre

The 2021 AAAs were held on 30 December 2021 and made headlines with their awards. Among the many K-pop idols that attended the ceremony, big and breakout names from the K-drama and K-movie community also participated and won big.

Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Mouse’s Lee Seung Gi, True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young, Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo Been and more were conferred with accolades.

Mera, a Korean channel, uploaded a fancam with the title, "Yoo Ah In and Han So Hee giving a shy greeting at the awards ceremony" on YouTube. The video currently has 138k views. Coupled with that, the short clip has already raked in 89k views on Twitter.

yoo ah-in doing things @hongsikarchive fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs https://t.co/W2XSYX77IX

In the clip, Yoo Ah In can be seen initiating a conversation with young actress. Han So Hee gives an adorable reaction by smiling wide and cupping her face with both her hands.

Yoo Ah In copies her gesture and bows down once again. Despite being a short interaction, it is enough to make fans demand a project.

sol @snowfilms yoo ah-in doing things @hongsikarchive fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs https://t.co/W2XSYX77IX LIKE HAN SO HEE AND YOO AH IN'S RANGE!! IMAGINE THEM IN A DRAMA OR A FILM OH GOD twitter.com/hongsikarchive… LIKE HAN SO HEE AND YOO AH IN'S RANGE!! IMAGINE THEM IN A DRAMA OR A FILM OH GOD twitter.com/hongsikarchive…

𝐬𝐤𝐲 @syjbbydaddy I need Yoo Ah In and Han So Hee drama. I need Yoo Ah In and Han So Hee drama.

KM @binjin1125

DRAMA/MOVIES AAAAAAAA I'M ALREADY SCREAMING JUST THE THOUGHT OF IT yoo ah-in doing things @hongsikarchive fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs https://t.co/W2XSYX77IX IMAGINE THEM IN AN ACTION/MYSTERY/THRILLERDRAMA/MOVIES AAAAAAAA I'M ALREADY SCREAMING JUST THE THOUGHT OF IT twitter.com/hongsikarchive… IMAGINE THEM IN AN ACTION/MYSTERY/THRILLER DRAMA/MOVIES AAAAAAAA I'M ALREADY SCREAMING JUST THE THOUGHT OF IT twitter.com/hongsikarchive…

⁰⁰ in 🩺📚 @leesnlii yoo ah-in doing things @hongsikarchive fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs fancam of yoo ah in talking to han so hee at the AAAs https://t.co/W2XSYX77IX I remember that my first yoo ah in drama where he was the other man while my first han soo hee drama was where she was the other woman..... Can they star a romcom to update my images of them... twitter.com/hongsikarchive… I remember that my first yoo ah in drama where he was the other man while my first han soo hee drama was where she was the other woman..... Can they star a romcom to update my images of them... twitter.com/hongsikarchive…

With multiple Blue Dragon and Baeksang Awards under his belt, Yoo Ah In’s phenomenal acting talent knows no bounds. As for Han So Hee, she made waves with her role in The World of the Married and has been on the rise since then.

Having two fan-favorites with explosive visual charms on the same screen has netizens visibly excited. On theqoo, netizens commented how the actors being shy around each other made them look more attractive.

The section was also filmed with fans requesting they appear in a drama or movie together to show off their chemistry.

Yoo Ah In will next be seen in the action heist movie Seoul Vibe, reportedly releasing sometime in 2022, and fantasy flick High Five. His notable venture, The Match, where he portrays Go player Lee Chang Ho, might be released next year as well.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee was recently in talks to star in thriller-survival drama K Project. Wi Ha Joon has been confirmed as a cast member and Park Seo Joon is also in discussions for the lead role. She would be returning to the screens with Soundtrack #1 opposite Park Hyung Sik.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul