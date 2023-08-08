34-year-old Kaitlin Glover, who was working at Mountain View Christian School, has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student for about four years. Upon being interviewed by cops, Glover denied all the accusations.

Kaitlin Glover faces felony lewdness with a child and charges of being a school employee in a position of authority while engaging in s*x with a pupil over the age of 16.

The alleged victim reportedly reached out to the police in June 2022 and claimed that Glover established a s*xual relationship while they were a student.

The victim claimed that the intimate relationship with Kaitlin Glover began in 2017 and continued till 2021

The former student also claimed that Kaitlin Glover would send inappropriate messages to them and perform s*xual acts. However, Glover denied all the allegations and said she had a close bond with the victim but never got into a s*xual relationship. The arrest report mentioned:

"Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat. The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her or she would kill herself if she told the police."

Authorities have found phone call records between Kaitlin and the ex-student (Image via @DaltonReport/Twitter)

The report further stated that Glover has worked in the school since 2014. While investigating the case, law enforcement officers discovered several phone call records between Kaitlin Glover and the victim. The phone calls began mostly in November 2018 and continued till July 2020.

Letters from the alleged victim described Glover as a hero

News outlets reached out to Mountain View Christian School, where Glover used to work. They issued a statement that claimed that the victim's family contacted the school authorities over the summer regarding the accusations. The school authorities also mentioned that Glover has not worked at the school since the victim's family came out with the allegations.

"The School has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department, but they have not shared their findings with the School."

The school has also expressed best wishes for the ex-student and said they hope the truth comes out soon. Glover's next court appearance has been scheduled for September 14, 2023.

Kaitlin has denied all the allegations against her (Image via θriettaRose/Twitter)

Kaitlin Glover's lawyer has presented two letters from the ex-student, which referred to the teacher as a mother figure and a hero. Court records have further confirmed that Glover has been released on her own cognizance and has been ordered not to establish contact with the victim.