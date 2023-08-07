What did Melody Johnson do? Arizona woman arrested after allegedly attempting to kill her husband

39-year-old Melody Johnson has been accused of poisoning her husband's coffee by putting chlorine in it for the past few months. Her husband, Roby, reportedly installed hidden cameras and captured Melody mixing something in his regular coffee.

Melody has been indicted on charges of first-degree attempted murder (domestic violence), attempting to commit aggravated assault (domestic violence), and poisoning food or drink. Roby reportedly used pool testing strips and found out that the coffee pot had high chlorine levels in it.

The 39-year-old woman is currently booked into jail and a bond of $250,000 has been issued in her name.

Roby Jones, who is reportedly serving in the US Air Force, said that the couple have been going through a divorce.

Melody Johnson reportedly caught mixing an unidentified substance into her husband's coffee

Melody Johnson was allegedly caught mixing a toxic substance into her husband Roby's coffee. She had reportedly been doing it every day for months. In May, Roby set up hidden cameras, and the woman was captured contaminating the coffee. He also believes that Melody wanted to take advantage of his death benefits.

Roby further mentioned that the couple has been going through a divorce, but were staying together and also share a child. They were stationed in Germany when the incident allegedly happened.

Roby spoke to investigators and said that he pretended to consume the coffee the entire time, until the couple returned to the US, in June 2023.

According to the indictment against Melody:

"[The footage showed Melody Johnson] take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker.

Authorities got involved and began investigating the case as soon as Roby submitted the footage to them and filed a report against Melody Johnson. The suspect is currently being held in Pima County Jail.

Prosecutors further mentioned that she has recently bought a house in the Philippines, close to her family. Therefore, she poses flight risk too.

Melody's husband Roby mentioned that the coffee pot smelled like bleach

In March, Melody's husband first became suspicious after he found the taste and smell of the coffee a bit odd. He, however, drank the coffee for the first two weeks or so, before purchasing the pool testing strips. Before testing the coffee, he tested tap water, which turned out to be normal.

On June 28, when the family returned to Tucson, they were staying at a hotel, where he recorded his wife in the act of poisoning his coffee. Authorities, however, claimed that the video wasn't clear enough.

Later, on July 7, after shifting to a permanent residence, he set up secret cameras and recorded Melody doing the malicious act. On July 18, he submitted the footage to the police.

Shortly after the video was submitted, cops arrested Melody, and according to her arrest report, her husband found a foul smell in the coffee since a long time. The suspect's next court appearance has been scheduled for September 6, 2023. Melody has pleaded not guilty to all the charges imposed on her.