What did Thessalonica Allen do? Indiana woman found guilty of husband’s brutal murder

In August 2021, Thessalonica Allen, 36, has been found guilty of murdering her husband and then dismembering his body. She reportedly shot her husband, Randy Allen, to death at their apartment. Thessalonica Allen currently faces between 45 and 60 years for the conviction.

According to her children, they heard a loud bang, after which they found out that Randy was shot. However, Thessalonica told them to ignore him and didn't call the cops. Later that night, the 36-year-old woman woke her children up and asked them to help her drag the victim's body out of the house.

Thessalonica Allen's son testified that his mum and stepfather were arguing after he accused her of cheating. Her official sentencing has been scheduled for September 29, 2023.

Thessalonica Allen has been convicted of killing her husband, and her sentencing has been scheduled for September

The horrific incident took place in August 2021, when Thessalonica shot her husband and left him to die. She then asked her children to drag his body out of the house. At the time of the incident, her children were believed to be under 16 years.

Thessalonica Allen's son stated that while Randy was helping the kids with their homework, he came across a website that the woman had possibly visited. Shortly after that, the couple began fighting over a social media post, which made Randy accuse his wife of cheating.

The children further told investigating officers that Thessalonica went out the next day and brought several cleaning supplies and an axe, which she reportedly used to chop Randy's body. Moreover, Thessalonica stuffed the remains in a bag and told the children that she was going to burn them.

The incident was reported by a man who had once dated Thessalonica Allen. She supposedly asked him to help her dispose of the remains, which he declined to do. During the trial, her defense attorney claimed that Thessalonica killed her husband for self-defence as he attacked her first during the argument.

According to prosecutors, she had notes that proved that she had plans to kill her husband, and it wasn't a move under self-defense. While investigating the apartment, cops also found a to-do list that included hitting 'him' in the knee with a hammer, stabbing him, and "rolling him up in sheets & plastic bags."

Benjamin Wilson, a neighbor, said:

"This is unbelievable. Um, we just never thought something like this would happen in LaPorte."

Shortly after the incident took place, Randy's sister, Sharon Colmen, stated:

"We're devastated. This was a senseless murder that didn't have to happen."

Patricia Blanton, the victim's aunt, also gave a statement, saying:

"When I was told, I just started screaming, I lost it. Can't imagine what the kids are going through."

Thessalonica has been convicted on eight counts in total, including murder, abuse of a corpse, altering a crime scene, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of neglect of a dependent — all felonies — and a misdemeanor count of interference with reporting of crime.