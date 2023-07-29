What did Alexander Marshall do? Police identify Nevada man accused of killing wife in apparent jealous rage

62-year-old Alexander Marshall has been accused of fatally stabbing and strangling his wife in a fit of jealousy. According to the victim's daughter, the couple had lately been mired in domestic turmoil following an incident that occurred while they were out at dinner.

As per police reports, Marshall reportedly killed his wife, Ma-Del Sagrario Diaz-Torres, out of jealousy after seeing her interact with a male waiter in Spanish. The horrific incident happened on Monday, July 24, and Alexander Marshall was arrested on the same day.

The victim's son told police that his stepfather, Alexander, had strangled their mother shortly after midnight on Monday. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying unresponsive on a couch. Marshall is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.

Alexander Marshall killed wife while his step-daughter was on hold with 911

Marshall strangled his wife while his daughter was on hold with 911. Unable to reach the police, she called her brother. The victim's children tried to connect with the police to get help. Upon arrival, cops discovered the unresponsive body of the victim on a couch.

They noted a slight pulse in her body and further spotted blood and "sharp for injuries to the chest." It was then that the victim's daughter revealed that there had been constant tension in the house for some days lately. According to Alexander Marshall's arrest report,

"Marshall and Ma-Del Sagrario had been arguing over the past few days due to an incident that occurred while they were out at dinner."

Marshall was jealous after his wife spoke to a male waiter in a restaurant, (Image via Bad Marriages/Twitter)

It further stated that Marshall was extremely jealous and would get insecure every time Diaz-Torres spoke to men. Just a few days before the horrific incident, he got jealous after she spoke to a male waiter in Spanish. Their constant argument following this incident led to her sleeping on the couch.

The victim's daughter described what happened on Monday, saying that she heard her mother crying and then saw Marshall on top of her, choking her, and threatening that she would be next. Shortly after that, she called her brother, who picked up her call the second time. She then claimed to have heard sounds and felt that Marshall was punching the couch. Meanwhile, the victim's daughter left the house to get help in the neighborhood and saw that Marshall had driven away.

Marshall claimed that he wanted to talk to his wife but got frustrated

The victim's son arrived at the house, along with cops, and discovered the horrific scene. Police later tracked down Marshall at a traffic stop on the 215 Beltway and Pecos Road. Alexander Marshall, who initially barricaded himself, was finally arrested at around 5:35 am local time.

During the interrogation, Marshall said that he had consumed Bacardi with Coca-Cola the night before the incident. According to Marshall, he wanted to talk to his wife about their relationship, but when the victim declined to talk to him, his frustrated self resorted to violence.

Alexander Marshall currently faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, and his next court appearance has been scheduled for August 3, 2023.