What did Mark Mechikoff do? California man arrested after woman's brutal murder posted on Facebook

39-year-old Mark Mechikoff has been arrested after being accused of uploading a video of fatally stabbing a woman on Facebook. On Thursday, July 27, San Mateo Police Department confirmed that Mark has been charged with homicide. Officer Jerami Surratt described the crime to be “pretty hedious.”

Authorities did not immediately discover the victim's identity but claimed that she knew Mark Mechikoff prior to the alleged crime. They are currently trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and the victim who lost her life in the fatal stabbing.

The video, which was posted online, had captured the deadly final moments of the victim. One of the users, Ryan Lenahan, who grew up with Mark, saw the video and stated that one individual was bleeding out while the suspect was standing over her.

Velena Jones @velenajones We are learning more about the man San Mateo Police say stabbed a woman to death at an apartment yesterday on the 200 block of 36th Ave. Police arrested 39 y/o Mark Mechikoff after he posted a video of the victim after the stabbing to #Facebook . @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/1LHQUccFD7 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/1LHQUccFD7

Mark Mechikoff allegedly uploaded the video of a woman getting brutally stabbed, who ultimately bled to death

As stated above, Mechikoff has been charged with homicide after he reportedly posted a video of a crime scene where the victim was getting brutally stabbed. Police had identified the victim as 41-year-old Claribel Estrella. The unsettling appeared on many people’s feeds, including that of Ryan Lenahan, who, describing the disturbing contents of the video, said:

“There was a person bleeding out, [he was] standing over the person, repeating Bible verses and other types of incoherent nonsense.”

After watching the video, Ryan reportedly left a comment saying “sick” and “I hope you’re in custody.” Two hours after that, he claimed to have received a video call from Mark Mechikoff, which he picked up. Speaking about the call, Lenahan said:

“He was just talking all sorts of babble, and he appeared to be in the same location as the crime took place.”

This was when Lenahan called the cops and reported the situation. Several others reported the horrific Facebook post, including an individual from Nye County in Nevada. Investigating officers later found out the possible location of the crime scene that was shown in the video. They claimed the location was a large apartment complex in the 200 block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo.

Talking about the investigation process, Officer Surratt said:

“We dispatched a bunch of officers to that area due to the severity of the crime. We started going door-to-door looking for the possible victim.”

After about three hours of thorough investigation, officers discovered the body of a woman in one of the units. The horrific discovery immediately caused chaos and frightened the neighbors. One of the residents said,

“It’s a lot to know that you live here where somebody got murdered. It’s not easy being that neighbor.”

After tracking Mark Mechikoff’s cell phone for quite some time, they located him in San Jose. Shortly after that, cops arrived at the location and took the 39-year-old man into custody. According to court records, he has a long criminal record. In 2019, he allegedly pulled out a knife on a woman.

Police are currently investigating the San mateo incident and are yet to discover a motive behind the alleged stabbing of the woman.