Who was Theresa Gregg? DHS police officer found stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment

On the morning of Saturday, May 13, DHS police officer Theresa Gregg was found fatally stabbed in her Brooklyn apartment. According to opoyi, the case is being investigated as a homicide. Police sources stated that while the circumstances behind Gregg's death remain under investigation, it appears that she was the victim of a domestic dispute.

Fox reported that Theresa Gregg's 12-year-old twin daughters found the victim unconscious on the floor of her apartment on Bedford Avenue, near S. 3rd St. in Williamsburg.

After they called the police at approximately 8.20 pm, responding officers confirmed that the victim had sustained multiple puncture wounds to the neck and other parts of the body. Officials have not disclosed the identities of any possible suspects.

All about Theresa Gregg, a supervisory special officer with DHS

37-year-old Theresa Gregg was a police officer with the Department of Homeless Services. Public records indicate that she was a supervisory special officer working at the DHS since 2015. In a Facebook Post, colleague Pierre Theoma Boismond-Canal described Gregg as a caring and devoted officer who regularly engaged with the community.

A neighbor, 38-year-old Johanna Hidalgo, told Newsweek that the victim lived with her daughters and occasionally had visits from an unnamed boyfriend. Another neighbor, who remained anonymous, said that Theresa Gregg could frequently be heard having arguments with who is believed to be the same man.

The anonymous neighbor said:

"Both (Theresa's and her boyfriend's) voices were loud. I'm not sure how often they fought, but it was a lot."

Authorities have not disclosed whether or not the boyfriend is a person of interest in the murder investigation.

Johanna Hidalgo also described living next to the victim. She said:

“Her girls were so beautiful, so respectful. Every morning I would see them. They were in middle school, they’re twins so they would walk to school with their friends. ... Those girls were so sweet.”

Several colleagues also mourned the victim's death. George Floyd, the president of the Teamsters group that represents DHS officers, said that he hoped that the authorities dealt swiftly with the case.

In an official statement, the DHS commented on Gregg's death:

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy and our deepest condolences go out to officer Theresa Gregg's family, friends, colleagues and close ones."

The statement continued:

"We are ever grateful for Officer Gregg's invaluable contributions and tireless dedication to serving and supporting vulnerable New Yorkers and ensuring a safe environment for them."

The case currently remains under investigation by the New York Police Department. Authorities have not disclosed whether Gregg's children have any other legal guardians.

