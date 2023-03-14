Scott Sessions and Heather Frank first met on January 22, 2020, and within weeks both were found dead in two separate incidents. Frank was a suspect in Sessions' killing along with her violent ex, Kevin Eastman, who was convicted of double homicide last July.

According to the information in the reports that covered the killings, an array of events occurred, which led to both murders happening a week apart from each other. Sessions was murdered on February 8 - his burned body was found two days later - and Frank was gunned down on February 16. That same day, Eastman was arrested for committing the crimes.

A timeline of events from the discovery of Scott Sessions' body to Heather Frank's murder

The investigation began on February 10, 2020, after a snowplow driver reported seeing a burning body wrapped in plastic on Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads in Larimer County, some 40 miles west of Fort Collins. The victim was eventually identified as musician Scott Sessions of Greeley. He died after suffering brutal, sharp force injuries to the neck, to the point where he was nearly decapitated.

The last person to have spoken to Sessions was his father, Stanley. The two spoke over the phone on the evening of February 8 when Scott informed Stanley that he was going to meet someone. Scott's Facebook messages later confirmed that he was scheduled to meet Heather Frank, a single mother of three from Greeley. The two first met at a Wednesday night blues jam concert on January 22.

Sessions and Frank had been on at least one date before their meeting on February 8. That same day, the latter's violent and abusive ex, Kevin Eastman, stopped by her house to discuss getting back together but learned about her date with Sessions. All their phone location data showed that the three were present near Frank's apartment around 20th Street and 35th Avenue that night.

Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.

Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in.

Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.

Authorities believed Eastman was jealous and, in a fit of rage, ambushed the musician while he was entering Frank's apartment, given that they later found a pool of blood near the entrance. Investigators discovered, using phone tracking, that Scott Sessions' phone went dead or was switched off at about 5 am the next morning at the same location close to her apartment.

However, Eastman and Frank's phones were still active on February 9. According to GPS data, they traveled that morning up the Poudre Canyon and around nearby Ted's Place in Laporte. A Subaru Crosstrek that matched the description of Eastman's car was spotted on surveillance video by the Mishawaka Amphitheatre twice. That same morning, Frank didn't show up at work.

On February 11, surveillance footage showed Scott Sessions' Ford Escape leaving Frank's apartment cul-de-sac. The car was abandoned in a King Soopers parking lot. Four days later, on February 15, surveillance captured Heather Frank and Kevin Eastman leaving the former's home.

On February 16, there were active arrest warrants for Eastman and Frank for the alleged first-degree murder of Scott Sessions. That morning, Eastman was seen tending to a fire on the Weld County property of his employer, Troy Bonnell. The suspect then visited a nearby Kersey gas station and was arrested while trying to fill up a portable gas can on suspicion of killing Scott Sessions.

On the same day of Eastman's arrest, authorities executed a search of the Weld County property where he was previously spotted and found Heather Frank's body in a pile of wood. She died of two fatal gunshot wounds to the chest, likely at close range, and was wrapped in plastic sheeting and baling wire.

