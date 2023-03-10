“He's speaking before she can”: Cole Sprouse abusive claim thread surfaces online in wake of Lili Reinhart interview drama

Cole Sprouse landed in the middle of a controversy after appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast and speaking about his former girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart two years after their breakup.
During the interview, the former Disney star implied that he was emotionally cheated on by “almost every one of his girlfriends.” The actor also claimed that he and Reinhart “both did a lot of damage to each other” during their relationship.
In the wake of his comments, Twitter user @/_wwmhd_ shared a lengthy thread claiming that Cole Sprouse was allegedly emotionally abusive and used the DARVO technique to speak about Reinhart before the latter could come out to speak about him:
The user claimed that Sprouse’s ex-girlfriend, who was popular on Tumblr, often shared and retweeted posts about emotional abuse and relationship trauma after their breakup. She alleged that the girl also compared their relationship to that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:
The Twitter account also alleged that Sprouse’s ex, Bree, identified as bi and that any interactions she had allegedly made the actor jealous. They also shared several posts showing the woman talking about the negative aspects of their relationship after their breakup.
A closer look into the alleged emotional abuse thread against Cole Sprouse
In a Twitter thread shared by user @/_wwmhd_, they alleged that Cole Sprouse's former girlfriend stated that she was diagnosed with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in 2015 right after ending her relationship with the actor.
Bree reportedly claimed that she was attacked by Sprouse’s fans any time she spoke up against him but said that she would not remain silent:
The user also pointed out that Cole Sprouse once posted a “sketchy” tweet about abuse and later deleted the post. They claimed that the post allegedly had “strong victim blaming sentiment” and sounded like Sprouse meant one was being abusive by speaking out against abuse.
The alleged now-deleted tweet read:
“Don’t become so jaded by abuse that your opposition becomes abusive”
They claimed that Sprouse going on a media tour and speaking about his relationship with Lili Reinhart is further proof that he is using the DARVO technique:
They pointed out that Lili Reinhart liked Instagram posts about mental and emotional abuse shortly after Sprouse announced their breakup on social media. Meanwhile, the latter also liked the same posts after fans noticed Reinhart’s likes:
The Twitter user also claimed that both Bree and Reinhart identify as bi and both implied that their orientation was allegedly fetishized during their relationship with Sprouse:
They also shared a video where Cole Sprouse’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody co-star Brenda Song allegedly implied that “Cole was the menace” while his twin brother Dylan was nice as opposed to Sprouse saying his brother was a bully during the Call Her Daddy podcast:
The Twitter user also shared that they believe that Sprouse’s exes did not cheat on him, but that he was allegedly insecure of their orientation. They also accused the Riverdale star of alleged “narcissistic abuse”:
The netizen also explained that DARVO is an acronym for “Deny, Attack, & Reverse Victim & Offender” and is used to define a technique when the abuser denies abusive incidents, attacks the victim, downplays the situation and reverses the roles to make themselves a victim of the situation:
They claimed that Sprouse allegedly stalked Reinhart’s social media activity after their breakup and hence liked the same Instagram posts about abuse:
They also noted that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s break up announcement was not mutual and alleged that the former intentionally posted the announcement two days before the release of the film where Reinhart served as the executive producer:
The Twitter user also alleged that they believe Sprouse has “done more” beyond his relationships:
Chelsea’s thread went viral online, garnering over 550K views, 650 retweets, 100 quote tweets and 6000 likes.
What did Cole Sprouse say about Lili Reinhart?
Cole Sprouse recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and claimed that “almost every one of his girlfriends” have cheated on him. Shortly after, he opened up about his relationship and eventual separation with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.
He said that the pair did each other “a lot of damage” and working together for the CW show became difficult:
“It was really hard. We both did a lot of damage to each other. The work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to overcome that.”
The former child actor revealed that he is still friends with Reinhart but mentioned that the cliches of being in a relationship with a co-worker are true:
“We are good friends now and we work really well together. I'm grateful I got to go through it with her but all the clichés of dating someone you work with are very much true.”
Sprouse initially said that the pair parted ways “mutually” before admitting that he called it quits after realizing “it was time.” He said that their relationship “lasted longer” because they worked together and that it put them under “lot of pressure”:
“It absolutely lasted longer because we worked together. There was a lot of pressure and I think if I had loved myself more I would have left earlier. I felt like I had to take care for a lot of people around me.”
He continued:
“I think the complicated thing is I'm private with my relationship. I didn't think the public needed to know about my heartbreak which created a grey airier when I was pictured with other people.”
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart met on the set of their hit CW show Riverdale. The duo were first linked together in 2017. The former announced their breakup in August 2020 and said that they parted ways earlier that year after three years of a relationship.