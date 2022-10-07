What videos did the Try Guys private? Comedy group opens up on changes on Trypod podcast in wake of Ned Fulmer cheating scandal 

The Try Guys’ Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld released a podcast episode explaining ex-member Ned Fulmer’s cheating scandal. This comes after Fulmer was recently removed from the YouTube group after cheating allegations against him came to light.

The father-of-two confirmed that he was having an extramarital affair with Food Babies’ Alexandria Herring. Since then, The Try Guys have shed light on how they plan to carry their brand forward.

The Try Guys released a podcast episode on October 6, titled ok, let's talk about it. - The TryPod Ep. 181. Keith and Zach gave followers a closer look at how the events transpired behind the scenes following Ned’s affair making headlines. The duo also shared a mental health update on how they were dealing with the loss of a friend.

Speaking about how the remaining trio processed Ned’s removal, Keith explained that it was “almost like a trauma.” He added:

“It really rocked our word, but also the ramifications were so clear. I don’t think that I really ever stopped to emotionally process it. Even still, I don’t know that I have. Because it was just, ‘OK, we have to act. We have to go. This thing happened, how do we react accordingly?’ I understood the severity of the accusations against Ned, but also the laundry list of steps ahead.”

During the episode, Keith and Zach also explained that they would be editing Ned out of videos they have filmed in the past for future releases. They also shared that selected older videos will be privatized as they are insensitive to the situation at hand.

Reddit users debate which The Try Guys videos were removed from their channel

Reddit user Pixiecrimson took to the social media platform to start a discussion over which of the group’s earlier videos were removed from their channel. In response, user 0558am shared that a video titled Best of Alex of the Food Babies (the title of the video was not verified at the time of writing this article) was removed from The Try Guys’ second channel Second Try.

The platform user also shared that the following videos from their channel were also privatized:

The Try Team Gets Celebrity Hair Makeovers

Women Wear Wedding Dresses For The First Time

Try Guys Extreme Japanese Street Food Challenge (ft. The Food Babies)

Food Babies 60oz Tomahawk Steak Challenge

However, the video of The Try Guys getting drastic hair makeovers remains on their channel.

An entire list of all the videos that have been privatized by their channel is not available online.

Will The Try Guys replace Ned Fulmer in their upcoming videos?

The Try Guys have been famously known as a group of four members since the team's creation. During their podcast, they explained that they are not planning to fill the now vacant spot. Zach explained in the video:

“No, we will have new people that come in and out. We obviously already have our buddy Kwesi, who we love, but I don't want to put the pressure on anyone to say, 'This is the new Try Guy, and he is the replacement!' That's not fair to them.”

Keith also announced that they will be giving a platform “to let women, to let non-binary people, to let people from different backgrounds, ages, and body types” to take part on their social media platform.

