Who is Amelie Zilber? Blake Gray and Grown-ish actress announce break up after 2 years of dating

Popular model Amelie Zilber and internet personality Blake Gray shocked the fans after announcing their break up on social media. The couple dated for two years, and Blake took to social media to make the announcement, saying that the two wanted to express their "deepest gratitude" to fans for their unconditional love and support.

He added that while the couple aren't together anymore, they still love and will be there for each other. Blake continued to say that will look back fondly on the love they shared, and noted:

“No one is at fault, and we came to this decision mutually. Thank you for respecting our wishes for privacy and allowing us time to heal.”

Blake announced the breakup of the duo after they dated for 2 years. (Image via Blake Gray/ Instagram)

The next day, Amelie also made the announcement in a tearful and emotional TikTok video, where she started off by whispering “not gonna cry.” However, later in the video, she spoke about the split, and claimed that the duo still loved each other very much, despite not being together now. She said:

"I really don't want him to get any hate, and I don't want that for myself either. Really, no one did anything wrong. It just happens that when you start dating someone, and you're young, and you're together for a few years, you just grow up a little. And you become different people."

In the video, she also asked for love and support from her followers.

In an emotional video on TikTok, Amelie Zilber announced her breakup with Blake. (Image via TikTok)

Amelie Zilber, who has more than 7 million followers on TikTok is a social media influencer, political activist, and model. She uses her platform to mostly talk about current events, fashion, and beauty.

Amelie Zilber started her social media journey in 2014

As Amelie and Blake made the news of their breakup official, netizens began wondering about the two and their relationship. While Amelie, who was born in 2002, is 20 years old right now, Blake, who was born in 2001, is 22 years old.

Amelie began her social media journey in 2014 and she rose to fame within a few months as she garnered millions of followers. While she is known for her work in modeling, she is often seen creating beauty videos on her channel.

Apart from beauty and modeling, she is a political activist, as she often shares her views about politics and current events. Amelie Zilber is also the Young Ambassador for UNICEF and the founder of Two Minute Times, where she features and talks about breaking news in a short format. She has also won a number of awards for her work as an activist on social media.

Zilber is also popular for her role as Lauryn in the fifth season of the TV series grown-ish. Her character is a naive freshman who is shy and awkward and tends to overcompensate to try and hide her insecurities.

As for her personal life, Zilberg, based out of Los Angeles, has a brother. She had also been in a relationship with Blake Gray since September 2020.

Social media star Blake Gray is best known for his lip sync and dance videos. He also became popular after he began broadcasting on YouNow in January 2015. He was a member of the Sway House, and also bagged a supporting role in Jacob Saroruis’s Sartorian Summer Send-Off.

Blake, who was born in Houston, Texas, also has an older brother named Austin.

Before he dated Amelie Zilber, Blake was in a relationship with Elle Danjean in 2018. However, they called things off in the same year.

Given how Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray were constantly in the public eye owing to their careers, they often posted about each other on social media. Needless to say, their fans are heartbroken about the news of the breakup.

Poll : 0 votes