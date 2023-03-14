Calls From the Inside on ID: What happened to Heather Frank?

Heather Frank was a single mother-of-two from Greeley and one of the suspects in the February 2020 killing of a Colorado musician, Scott Sessions, whom she was dating at the time.

A few days later, Frank was found dead - shot twice and wrapped in plastic sheeting - and was likely murdered by her violent and jealous ex, Kevin Eastman, who was named the other suspect in the murder. Surveillance footage and phone records proved that Frank and her ex were working together to cover up Sessions' killing.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson Appears Heather Frank was involved in Scott Sessions' murder and/or cover-up. Prosecutors say #KevinEastman then killed Heather Frank later in the week. Maybe she was going to go to the cops? Multiple witnesses today described domestic violence from Eastman to Heather Frank (3/3) Appears Heather Frank was involved in Scott Sessions' murder and/or cover-up. Prosecutors say #KevinEastman then killed Heather Frank later in the week. Maybe she was going to go to the cops? Multiple witnesses today described domestic violence from Eastman to Heather Frank (3/3)

Investigators believed Eastman murdered the musician out of jealousy and then shot Frank because she witnessed the murder. He was convicted of double homicide last July, receiving two life sentences.

An upcoming episode of Calls From the Inside will chronicle the baffling case in an episode titled Flames of Jealousy, scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The burning body of trumpet player Scott Sessions lies smoldering along a mountainside road; an investigation uncovers three potential suspects, plus another dead body, but calls from an inmate at the Weld County Jail reveal the true killer."

Heather Frank was shot twice at close range by her violent ex for being the only witness to a murder

On February 16, 2020, Heather Frank's body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet at a Weld County property that belonged to her ex, Kevin Eastman's employer. The latter was previously seen at the property tending to a fire. Frank was shot twice in the chest at close range.

That same day, Eastman was arrested at a gas station while he attempted to fill up a container with petrol. At the time, he was carrying bullets in his pockets that matched those used to kill the victim.

He initially told authorities that Frank had killed musician Scott Sessions, whom she was allegedly dating at the time, and that he had helped her get rid of the body. He, however, insisted he didn't murder her.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

Feb 10, 11, 12 & 13 - Heather Frank goes to work.

Feb 14 & 15 - Heather's days off. Do not yet know of outside contact.

Feb. 16 (Sunday) - Heather Frank is a no-show at work. Her body discovered that day.

(2/3)

#KevinEastman Timeline continued:Feb 10, 11, 12 & 13 - Heather Frank goes to work.Feb 14 & 15 - Heather's days off. Do not yet know of outside contact.Feb. 16 (Sunday) - Heather Frank is a no-show at work. Her body discovered that day.(2/3) Timeline continued: Feb 10, 11, 12 & 13 - Heather Frank goes to work.Feb 14 & 15 - Heather's days off. Do not yet know of outside contact.Feb. 16 (Sunday) - Heather Frank is a no-show at work. Her body discovered that day.(2/3)#KevinEastman

Authorities believed otherwise. They claimed that Eastman went unannounced to Frank's home on February 8 to ask her for another chance and get back together. But he learned about her meeting with Sessions. Eastman then ambushed the musician near the entrance with a knife. Authorities found a pool of blood at the spot in Frank's apartment.

They believed that Kevin Eastman forced Heather Frank to cover up Scott Sessions' killing and later murdered her for being the sole witness to the crime. It was alleged that Frank was terrified of her violent ex and helped him out of fear after he savagely cut Sessions' throat.

Heather Frank had just started seeing Scott Sessions after getting out of a volatile relationship with Eastman

Heather Frank, the mother of three, had been in a challenging seven-year relationship with her ex, Kevin Eastman, who struggled with alcoholism as his life spiraled out of control. Eastman also had a temper that Frank had to deal with during their violent and abusive relationship. As per accounts, he was controlling and threatened her on multiple occasions.

Their volatile relationship ended sometime in 2018, after which Frank dated tentatively. Then on January 22, 2020, the 48-year-old mother met musician Scott Sessions from the Colorado band, The Movers & Shakers, at a Wednesday night blues jam concert.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.

Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in.

Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.

(1 of 3) Timeline of what we've learned in #KevinEastman trial to date:Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in.Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.(1 of 3) Timeline of what we've learned in #KevinEastman trial to date: Feb 8- Scott Sessions believed to be killed at Heather Frank's apt after DM asking to come over.Feb 9 - Heather Frank texts boss at 3am, sick - not coming in. Feb 10- 9:30am Sessions body is discovered.(1 of 3)

The two had been on at least one date and were scheduled to meet again at Heather Frank's Greeley apartment on February 8. That was the last time Scott Sessions spoke to his father. A snowplow driver found his partially burnt and nearly decapitated body two days later. The body was wrapped in plastic next to a burning log.

The investigation that followed led authorities to believe that Frank and her ex were involved in the gruesome killing, especially after discovering blood evidence at the former's house, where the victim was present on the night he was last alive. Detectives even tracked the former couple's whereabouts, who were last seen together on February 15. The following day, Frank's body was discovered.

Poll : 0 votes