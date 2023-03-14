Scott Sessions was a trumpet player in the Colorado band, The Movers & Shakers. He also owned his own painting business until he got involved in a twisted love triangle with an on-and-off couple, Heather Frank and Kevin Eastman. Frank and Sessions started seeing each other at the start of 2020.

Trigger warning: This article contains some details of a double homicide. Discretion is advised.

The entanglement between the three individuals ended in a double homicide. Sessions' partially decapitated and burned body was found in a Larimer County ditch on February 10, 2020. Meanwhile, Heather Frank's body was found on a rural Weld County property just a few days later.

Authorities believe that Heather was somehow involved in Scott's murder along with Eastman, who was later convicted in both killings.

ID's Calls From the Inside is set to revisit the baffling double murder case in an upcoming episode titled Flames of Jealousy.

The synopsis states:

"The burning body of trumpet player Scott Sessions lies smoldering along a mountainside road; an investigation uncovers three potential suspects, plus another dead body, but calls from an inmate at the Weld County Jail reveal the true killer."

The all-new episode airs on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Scott Sessions' partially decapitated and burned body was found wrapped in plastic sheeting

Scott Sessions' partially burned body was found by a snow plow driver along Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads about 40 miles west of Fort Collins in Larimer County. The body was wrapped in construction-grade plastic sheeting and was located near a smoldering log.

Sessions died from sharp force injuries to the back of his neck. Reports state that his throat was cut deep into with a knife and his spinal cord was severed. The musician was nearly decapitated after which his body was set on fire.

Detectives learned that Sessions had last spoken to his father on the phone on the evening of February 8, 2020. The musician had informed his father that he was going to meet an unidentified individual.

Reports state that at the time of the incident, the 54-year-old had returned from a music contest in Memphis, Tennessee.

Based on Facebook chats and mobile location data, authorities discovered that the musician met 48-year-old Heather Frank at her Greeley apartment. Sessions first met the single mother of three on January 22 at a blues jam concert. The two had at least one date before they decided to meet on February 8, the day he went missing.

Upon conducting a search of Heather's apartment, authorities found evidence of a huge pool of blood near the entrance which had soaked through the wooden floor. After authorities realized that Heather was also missing, they learned about her violent ex, Kevin Eastman.

They were both suspects at the time and authorities had actively started tracking them.

The suspects in Scott Sessions' killing were tracked until one of them was found dead within a week

Surveillance footage showed Scott Sessions' Ford Escape being driven from Heather Frank's cul-de-sac by an unknown person. It was abandoned at a nearby King Soopers grocery store on February 11. Surveillance also captured Frank and Eastman leaving the former's apartment four days later.

According to the Coloradoan, on February 16, Eastman visited a nearby Kersey gas station where he was arrested while trying to fill a portable gas can.

Later that day, investigators found Heather Frank's body at the Weld County property where Eastman was spotted earlier. She died of two gunshot wounds to the chest and her body was wrapped in a plastic sheet similar to the one Sessions was found wrapped in.

Investigators believe that Eastman visited Heather’s home on February 8, the same night she met Scott Sessions, to talk about getting back together. However, when Sessions arrived, he got angry and ambushed Sessions with a knife near the entrance.

They said that Heather was compelled to conceal the murder and that Eastman killed her because she had witnessed the act. He was eventually charged and convicted of a double homicide.

Calls From the Inside on ID airs with a new episode on Tuesday.

