WATCH: Video showing NYPD officer punching woman during arrest goes viral online

Last week, the footage of an NYPD officer punching a woman became viral, provoking allegations of police brutality.

News au reported that the video was recorded in Harlem when 19-year-old Tamani Crum confronted officers from the 32nd Precinct as they tried to arrest 22-year-old James Elvin, a suspect in an attempted murder case that occurred on Tuesday.

cmkenny @cmkenny3 NY officer Kendo Kinsey needs to be fired. He assaulted a woman , on camera. Fire him

In the footage, Tamani Crum can be seen having a scuffle with officers, one of whom the New York Post identified as Kendo Kinsey. Crum seemingly moves towards Kinsey before being punched in the head, an action netizens have labeled as excessive due to the drastic size difference between the officer and the 19-year-old woman.

The NYPD charged Tamani Crum with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and assaulting an officer. She is also accused of attacking another woman at the scene, 27-year-old Faith Harrell. Harrell also faces the same charges as Crum.

The Harlem NYPD fight was condemned by Crum's family

In response to the altercation, members of Crum's family have condemned Kendo Kinsey and the NYPD for the way the situation was handled.

Ron Starr @rstarr0 Kendo Kinsey deserves an award!

In an interview with CBS2, Crum's grandmother, who did not wish to be named, said:

"He cold knocked her out. He's no better than the people who is knocking people out in the street."

Crum's mother, whose name was also withheld, echoed these sentiments, implying that police brutality is common.

She said:

"The officer involved in this case was approximately three times her body weight and siz. This was unnecessary and it's unacceptable. This has to stop."

She went on to describe Crum's injuries, adding:

"It's bad. Her back, she's very sore. She's hurting. And her head, she has a big knot in her head."

Bkdami @bkdami1 Etan Thomas @etanthomas36 He has ZERO business being a police officer & should be fired immediately. @ericadamsfornyc do you have the moral courage to publicly condemn this ? You can't be #BackTheBlue regardless if they are right or wrong. That's not leadership @NYCMayor and @NYPDnews is this who represents your police force? Is this who protects the people of this city? How are we supposed to trust the police if they are out here literally punching women in the face. I'm calling for office Kinsey Kendo D to be fired immediately!

The New York Chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by Al Sharpton, also condemned the incident, accusing Kendo Kinsey of being the subject of numerous past complaints.

Their statement read:

“(Kinsey) brazenly punched an unarmed woman to the ground.”

It added:

“Records now public under a landmark 2020 law show Kinsey has had at least six complaints in the last 11 years, two of which have been substantiated."

In an official statement, the NYPD described its account of the events. In a press release, they said Kendo Kinsey would face no repercussions.

The NYPD statement read:

“While police were effecting the arrest multiple individuals on scene interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers. One officer sustained a minor injury to the head.”

Tanesha @ForOurBabies76 His name is #KendoKinsey and he should not be at the 33rd precinct or a cop for that matter. He ruthlessly punched a young lady in the face in #Harlem he needs to go!

The Detectives Endowment Association released a statement supporting Kinsey, saying they wish to file a civil suit against Crum for allegedly assaulting the officer.

The statement read:

“When you assault a New York City Detective in order to interfere with an arrest of a man armed with a gun there are repercussions."

The NYPD has not yet announced an internal probe into the incident.

