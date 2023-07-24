What did Brandy McCaslin do? Oklahoma mother kills 3 children in apparent murder-suicide

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) recently reported that 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin shot her children to death before turning the gun on herself on Thursday in Verdigris. When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered that Brandy McCaslin, who was armed, had barricaded herself in the house.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to shooting and suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

The authorities allegedly tried to make contact with the 39-year-old woman and soon entered the residence. There, they found the three unresponsive children, who were declared dead on the spot. Law enforcement officials have ruled the horrific incident as an apparent murder-suicide. The children have been identified as Noe, Billy, and Bryce.

The standoff between Brandy and the officers continued for about three hours on the day of the tragic incident.

A horrific incident took place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, when a 39-year-old mother killed her three children, before shooting herself to death. The incident took place at a residence in Verdigris, a town along US Route 66. At the time of the shooting, McCaslin was scheduled to have a supervised visit with one of her children. As per a report by Law&Crime, an unidentified woman brought the child to the house and was soon taken hostage and locked in the garage.

When authorities arrived at the location, they noticed that Brandy McCaslin had barricaded herself inside the house. According to Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford, despite the constant efforts on their part to establish contact with Brandy McCaslin, she did not respond.

Officials then barged into the house and found the three unresponsive children. The victims included 10-month-old Billy, 6-year-old Bryce, and 11-year-old Noe, as per Law&Crime. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a press release on Friday:

“Negotiations quickly began, as they worked to make contact with 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin. A stand-off ensued for the next three hours. After no response, officers made entry into the home, where they found McCaslin, along with her three children, dead inside.”

The press release continued:

“The children included a ten-month-old, as well as a six and eleven-year-old. It was determined that McCaslin shot all three kids and then turned the weapon on herself.”

Shackleford revealed a few details about Brandy McCaslin. The chief stated that officials had visited the house on several occasions after reports of domestic violence and child welfare concerns came to light. The authorities could, therefore, make a rough sketch of the interiors of the house to get inside. However, it was too late, and Shackleford said:

“They went in, they finally made their way to the back of the house where the bedroom was and discovered the suspect and the victims.”

The community was in shock after they learned about the news. A memorial for the children has been set up near the house, where individuals can pay tribute to them.