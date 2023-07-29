Where was Kayla Crawford found? Arrest warrant issued for husband as missing George County woman found dead

Kayla Crawford a 31-year-old woman was reported missing on March 31, 2023, by her family. They reported her missing after they claimed that the last time they had any contact with her was in late March. A ground search was conducted to find Kayla. Authorities finally discovered Kayla Crawford's remains in the Movella community in George County, Mississippi on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Authorities used her tattoos and piercings to identify her. However, they are awaiting DNA confirmation of the same. A family member said that they had initially believed that Kayla was simply missing but doing alright.

Just a few days after the discovery, cops issued an arrest warrant for Kayla's husband Jacob Kyle McIntosh, 32. Authorities are currently investigating the case and trying to locate McIntosh who they believe could be responsible for Kayla Crawford's disappearance and death.

Police have requested Kayla Crawford's husband, Jacob, to turn himself in

Since she was reported missing in March 2023, law enforcement in George County, Mississippi has been trying to find 31-year-old Kayla Crawford. George County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) criminal investigators and deputies were also trying to locate Crawford. Kayla was described as a 5'2" tall Caucasian woman weighing about 125 pounds with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.

The search for Kayla came to an end on July 21, 2023, when they discovered what they believed was the missing woman's remains. While the police have identified the remains as those of Kayla, based on her piercings and tattoos, they are still awaiting DNA confirmation.

Nearly a week after they discovered Kayla's body, on July 27, 2023, the police issued an arrest warrant for her husband Jacob. He has been described as a Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5'6'' tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Kayla Crawford's husband also has multiple tattoos on his body including "Kayla" written on his chest, "Jace" on his stomach, and "FTW" on his right arm.

According to Captain David Ray of George County Sheriff’s Office, they aren't sure if Jacob is still in their county but they don't want to limit things. He added that Jacob was last seen earlier in the week but he could have gone further out or even left the state at the time of the arrest warrant being issued.

Authorities confirmed that Kayla Crawford's husband might be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200, with the license plate #180775M. The license plate is reportedly registered under Kayla's name.

Captain Ray added that they want to end the case peacefully and want Jacob to turn himself in as that would be "the best thing." Ray also addressed Jacob in his statement and said that if the latter was watching the same, he could turn himself in and "go through the process."

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Captain David noted.

According to authorities, Jacob might be armed

Law enforcement authorities have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information about Jacob's whereabouts. However, they have also asked the public not to approach Jacob as he may be armed and dangerous.

A family member thanked the authorities for their efforts in the case. They also thanked everyone who shared the posts on social media, prayed for the family, and helped with the investigation.

"Pray for our family as we get through this difficult time," the family member added.

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the

The George County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old female. Kayla Crawford was last seen at her home on Tannertown Road in the Movella community of George County, MS on Friday, March 24th, 2023. The… pic.twitter.com/871t2TZ9zj ****MISSING**** GEORGE COUNTY, MSThe George County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old female. Kayla Crawford was last seen at her home on Tannertown Road in the Movella community of George County, MS on Friday, March 24th, 2023. The… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The family member also revealed that they were worried for her, but didn't suspect her husband at all. It has further been confirmed that the suspect is now being considered a Wanted Person on NCIC. He was also expected to appear in drug court, but he failed to do that.

Police are requesting anyone with information about Jacob to contact them and help them find him as it is still an open case.