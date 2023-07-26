What did Myrle Miller do? Pennsylvania woman sentenced to life in prison over third husband's murder

78-year-old Myrle Miller was convicted in April of fatally poisoning her husband. She was found guilty on several counts against her, including first-degree murder in connection to her husband’s death. Apart from the murder charge, she was also found guilty of forgery, perjury, fraud, and theft by deception.

After the conviction, Myrle Miller received a life sentence that was granted to her by Lehigh County Senior Judge Edward Reibman. She further received an additional sentence of time between 148 and 294 months.

It has been confirmed that Miller got married to the victim back in December 2012, and she began draining the victim’s coffers shortly after. Over this period, the family of the victim, John W. Nichols, learned about the confidence scheme.

Myrle Miller sentenced to life imprisonment after getting convicted of murdering her husband

Miller received life imprisonment after being found guilty of killing John W. Nichols, who was her third husband. She reportedly stole substantial life savings over the years. Nichols’ daughter, Lori Hedding, said:

“Your soul is just too dark to feel anything. I believe, Myrle, you are the true definition of evil.”

Tammy Lawton, another daughter of the victim, described Myrle Miller as being an “evil thing.” Lawton further added:

“Instead of leaving after taking all of his worldly possessions, you took his life.”

In April 2018, the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited the couple after they received complaints of Myrle Miller committing fraud and trying to steal her husband’s life savings. Nichols, however, believed that everything was fine with his accounts. Myrle Miller also testified, saying:

“We spent a lot of money.”

Authorities further confirmed that shortly after Nichols’ death, Miller married her fourth husband. The killing spree allegedly started when she was accused of trying to kill her first husband back in 1986. In 1988, however, Myrle was acquitted of all the charges. An autopsy report regarding Nichols’ death revealed that he had multiple drugs in his system when he died. He had also consumed a fatal amount of Verapamil.

The victim’s niece claimed that the convicted woman did not allow him to see her

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry:

“The defendant was systematically emptying her husband’s bank accounts, and upon being found out, made the deliberate and intentional decision to kill him. It is hard to fathom acts more cold, calculated, and self-serving.”

In May 2021, Miller was charged in the case and was finally convicted on April 23, after a one-week-long trial. According to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson:

“You saw the reaction of a sociopath to the verdict. She was blank-faced.”

Brenda Trytek, a niece of the victim, claimed that she could not even meet her uncle while she was undergoing cancer treatment. She further said that Myrle Miller did not allow the victim to meet her. Trytek said:

“I was fighting for my life, and you were taking his life.”

After being convicted of Nichols’ murder, Miller will now spend the rest of her life behind bars.