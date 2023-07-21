Who was Randy Sherman? Prominent California surgeon identified as the victim of a plane crash in Santa Fe

On Tuesday, July 18, 72-year-old California surgeon Dr. Randy Sherman died in a Santa Fe plane crash. The Office of the Medical Investigator reported that Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene. In the days following the crash, the New Mexico Police publicly identified the victim. Authorities reported that the airplane, Sherman's twin-engine Cessna, experienced engine failure before plummetting.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an accidental death, the reader's discretion is advised

Alan Underwood @aplanesuccess



#Angelflightwest #pilot #volunteer #nonprofit pic.twitter.com/iNgc0yidF3 The Angel Flight West family is grieving today. They lost volunteer pilot and Board Member, Dr. Randy Sherman. Having experienced great loss myself, my heart aches for his family and I pray for their comfort.

According to Yahoo News, Dr. Randy Sherman was a prolific plastic surgeon who also acted as a Professor of Surgery at the University of Southern California. The surgeon was reportedly an avid aviation enthusiast who owned the Cessna that was discovered at the scene of the crash.

All there is to know about Dr. Randy Sherman

As per the official Cedars Sinai website, Dr. Randy Sherman had practiced medicine for approximately 4 decades. He began his career in 1977, after graduating from the University of Missouri school of Medicine.

Sherman was well known in the field of plastic surgery, with a specialisation in operating on hands, breasts and limbs. He was particularly known for working with patients who had birth defects and traumatic injuries. The surgeon travelled across over 50 countries to treat children with deformities with an international program referred to as Operation Smile.

Bruce L. Gewertz, a surgeon-in-chief at Cedars-Sinai, commended Dr. Sherman for his role in Operation Smile. Dr. Gewertz said:

“Randy was dedicated to improving the lives of his patients, including children around the world through his selfless participation with Operation Smile. His international surgical work was truly a reflection of his deep caring and compassion for his patients.”

As noted by KOB, Sherman also ran several plastic surgery related programs across Los Angeles. Over the years, he held several positions at Cedars-Sinai, where he was Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery and Director of the Division of Plastic Surgery.

Cristina Ferrone, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai, expressed her appreciation for Sherman's career. Ferrone said:

“Randy was a loyal and generous friend and teacher. He will be missed for his contributions to the field of surgery and for his impact on so many of us who benefitted from his great talent, leadership and compassion.”

Dr. Randy Sherman was also a mentor to many young up and coming doctors.

KFOX TV reported that in his free time, Dr. Sherman was also a commercial pilot and flight instructor. He served as a Federal Aviation Authority designated senior Aviation medical examiner. The deceased surgeon used to serve on the board of directors for several aviation museums, including the Lyon air Museum. His death is currently under investigation by the FAA.